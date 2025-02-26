News
Ibrahim Zadran
news
Last updated: February 26, 2025

Ibrahim Zadran Registers Highest-Ever Score in Champions Trophy History, Shatters Multiple Records – Check Full List

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

His innings comprised 12 boundaries and six maximums.

Ibrahim Zadran

Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran put up a batting masterclass with a record-breaking century during the AFG vs ENG match in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

Zadran registered the highest-ever individual score in the tournament’s history with a stellar knock of 177(146), comprising 12 boundaries and six maximums.

In the process, the dynamic right-hander eclipsed Ben Duckett’s 165, attained just a few days back during England’s previous clash against Australia.

Courtesy of Ibrahim’s knock, Afghanistan also posted a towering total of 325 for 7 in their 50 overs in the must-win tie against the Three Lions.

Full list of records broken by Ibrahim Zadran

1. Highest Individual score in ICC Champions Trophy History: Ibrahim Zadran went past Ben Duckett’s 165 to take the top spot.

2. Youngest to score 150-plus runs in a ICC ODI tournament: At 23y 76d, Zadran is now the youngest to achieve the landmark, surpassing India legend Kapil Dev, who reached the feat at 24y 163d.

3. Highest individual score by an Afghanistan batter in ODIs: Ibrahim Zadran went past his own record of 162 against Sri Lanka in 2022.

4. Second-Highest score for an Asian in an ICC ODI event: Zadran overtook Kapil Dev’s 175 against Zimabwe in 1983 with his 177. Sourav Ganguly tops this list with his 183 against Sri Lanka in 1999.

5. First Asian batter to score 150-plus in Champions Trophy history – No other batter from the continent has breached the 150-mark. Next on the list is Sourav Ganguly with his unbeaten 141* against South Africa in 2000.

6. Highest score against England in ICC white-ball events – Ibrahim Zadran went past Devon Conway’s 152* against the Three Lions the Kiwi hit during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

