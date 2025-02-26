News
Matthew Kuhnemann
news
Last updated: February 26, 2025

Australian Spin Sensation Cleared of Suspect Bowling Action by ICC

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The ICC confirmed the development via an official statement.

Matthew Kuhnemann

Australia’s left-arm spin sensation Matthew Kuhnemann, who recently came under the radar for a suspect bowling action has now been cleared by the ICC in a recent development. He was reported for the suspect action following his heroics in the two-Test series in Sri Lanka where he notched up a stellar 16 wickets.

Kuhnemann had to undergo a mandatory examination to determine whether his bowling was legal where a bio-mechanist evaluated the left-arm orthodox spinner’s action at the Center of Excellence in Brisbane and reported the findings to the ICC.

Confirming the development, an ICC statement read, “He…underwent an independent bowling assessment at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane on 15 February, where it was revealed that the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations”.

Notably, Kuhmemann had never previously been reported in his eight-year professional career so far but will now definitely feel relieved after learning the outcome which came out earlier today (February 26).

Matthew Kuhnemann underwent a tedious assessment for over an hour

During the testing phase, Kuhnemann participated in a session that extended over an hour. He was required to bowl at a speed and with a spin rate comparable to his performance in the second Test match in Galle.

ICC specialists were present to monitor the session as Kuhnemann delivered his deliveries. He wore markers on his body and was surrounded by multiple high-speed cameras and a 3D motion analysis system to capture and analyze his movements in detail.

Speaking about Kuhnemann’s numbers in red-ball cricket, he has taken 25 wickets in five Tests at 22.20.

