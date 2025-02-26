News
‘Can Build a Team in One Year’: Former India Cricketer Offers To Coach Pakistan After Champions Trophy 2025 Debacle
news
Last updated: February 26, 2025



Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Not just CT, Pakistan has failed miserably in the last few ICC events



Defending champions and hosts Pakistan had a disappointing outing in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025, facing an early exit after losing their first two group-stage games against New Zealand and India.

Following the debacle, former Pakistan cricketers like Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar heavily cracked down on the Men in Green regarding their performances.

However, former India cricketer and Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh didn’t appreciate the approach of the Pakistani veterans and in response, offered to coach the team.

Speaking in an interview with News 18, Yograj said,

Mein jata hoon, ek saal mein team khadi kar kay dikhaunga tum yaad rakhoge (I can coach them. I will build this team in one year and you’ll will remember it). It’s all about passion. I am spending 12 hours here (at his own academy). It’s very easy to make big claims. You will have to give your blood and sweat for your own country to make a difference”.

ALSO READ:

Pakistan has failed miserably in the last few ICC events

Pakistan has had forgettable outcomes in the last three ICC events, failing to clear the group stages.

They failed to make the knockout stages during the 2023 ODI World Cup in India which saw their star batter Babar Azam step down from captaincy.

Babar was once again brought back as the leader for the T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies and USA but Pakistan’s fortunes didn’t change as they failed to make it to the Super 8s stage.

Now under Mohammad Rizwan’s captaincy and despite playing at home, Pakistan has once again faced an early elimination in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

