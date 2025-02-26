CSK Star Gets Another Shot in Starting XI at Champions Trophy 2025 with IPL 2025 Closing in

Jamie Overton replaces the injured Brydon Carse in England's playing XI against Afghanistan.

England all-rounder Jamie Overton was included in the team’s starting XI for the Champions Trophy 2025 game against Afghanistan in Lahore on February 26.

He made his ODI debut on October 31 against West Indies in Antigua. Since then, he has played three games and scored just 38 runs while taking three wickets.

Jamie Overton replaces Brydon Carse

Overton was ignored for the final ODI against India in Ahmedabad earlier in February, as well as the Champions Trophy opener against Australia. He replaced injured pacer Brydon Carse in England’s playing XI against Afghanistan.

Carse was recently ruled out of the Champions Trophy after sustaining a toe injury. England skipper Jos Buttler confirmed that Overton coming in for Carse is the only change for the must-win game against Afghanistan.

“We just got one change. Carse is out because of injury. Overton is in. Individual skills are very high. The expectations are very high. We always want to perform at our best. Would look to charge in today,” Buttler said at the toss.

Both England and Afghanistan are coming on the back of defeats in their respective opening games. While England went down to Australia by five wickets, South Africa thumped Afghanistan by 107 runs. Tuesday’s game between Australia and South Africa in Rawalpindi was washed out due to rain. Both teams shared a point each, taking their total points tally to three. Whichever team loses on Wednesday will be knocked out of the race to the semis.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had snapped up Overton for INR 1.50 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction last year. The ongoing game will give him some game time ahead of the cash-rich league. Chennai Super Kings will begin their campaign with a blockbuster clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Chennai on March 23.

Afghanistan vs England Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

England: Jos Buttler (Captain), Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (Wicketkeeper), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

