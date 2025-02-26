News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Chennai Super Kings Jamie Overton England Champions Trophy 2025
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 26, 2025

CSK Star Gets Another Shot in Starting XI at Champions Trophy 2025 with IPL 2025 Closing in

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Jamie Overton replaces the injured Brydon Carse in England's playing XI against Afghanistan.

Chennai Super Kings Jamie Overton England Champions Trophy 2025

England all-rounder Jamie Overton was included in the team’s starting XI for the Champions Trophy 2025 game against Afghanistan in Lahore on February 26.

He made his ODI debut on October 31 against West Indies in Antigua. Since then, he has played three games and scored just 38 runs while taking three wickets.

Jamie Overton replaces Brydon Carse

Overton was ignored for the final ODI against India in Ahmedabad earlier in February, as well as the Champions Trophy opener against Australia. He replaced injured pacer Brydon Carse in England’s playing XI against Afghanistan.

Carse was recently ruled out of the Champions Trophy after sustaining a toe injury. England skipper Jos Buttler confirmed that Overton coming in for Carse is the only change for the must-win game against Afghanistan.

“We just got one change. Carse is out because of injury. Overton is in. Individual skills are very high. The expectations are very high. We always want to perform at our best. Would look to charge in today,” Buttler said at the toss.

ALSO READ:

Both England and Afghanistan are coming on the back of defeats in their respective opening games. While England went down to Australia by five wickets, South Africa thumped Afghanistan by 107 runs. Tuesday’s game between Australia and South Africa in Rawalpindi was washed out due to rain. Both teams shared a point each, taking their total points tally to three. Whichever team loses on Wednesday will be knocked out of the race to the semis.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had snapped up Overton for INR 1.50 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction last year. The ongoing game will give him some game time ahead of the cash-rich league. Chennai Super Kings will begin their campaign with a blockbuster clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Chennai on March 23.

Afghanistan vs England Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

England: Jos Buttler (Captain), Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (Wicketkeeper), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Afghanistan vs England
Brydon Carse
Champions Trophy 2025
Cricket
England
Jamie Overton

Related posts

Injury concerns have grown for England, as their premium pacer, Mark Wood, limps off the field in the ongoing contest against Afghanistan.

England Pacer Limps Off Injured During Champions Trophy 2025 Clash Against Afghanistan

3:27 pm
Darpan Jain
Amidst all the chatter, former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) analyst Prasanna has made himself available to serve Pakistan cricket.

Former RCB Analyst Reveals Readiness To Revive Pakistan Cricket if Approached

The use of analysts to improve on-field tactics has been prevalent in the cricketing circuit for a while now.
2:49 pm
Darpan Jain
Ricky Ponting Says Virat Kohli Is The Greatest ODI Player Ever

‘Never Seen A Better Player’ – Australian Legend Says Virat Kohli Is The Greatest ODI Player Ever

Kohli scored his 51st century as India beat Pakistan with ease in the Champions Trophy 2025 Group A clash
10:55 am
Samarnath Soory
'This adds a lot of': Proteas skipper gives massive update on Heinrich Klaasen elbow injury after Australia game washout

‘This adds a lot of’: Proteas skipper gives massive update on Heinrich Klaasen’s elbow injury after Australia game washout

He had missed their tournament opener against Afghanistan.
11:13 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
AFG vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: England are too strong for these conditions, so they should win the contest.

AFG vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 8 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

8:24 pm
Darpan Jain
Pakistan Cricket Board PCB Champions Trophy 2025

Former India Cricketer Blasts PCB for Mishandling ICC Funds As Rain Washes Out AUS vs SA Champions Trophy 2025 Match in Rawalpindi

Mohammad Kaif was unhappy with PCB's handling of ICC's funds for Champions Trophy 2025.
8:17 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy