Rashid Khan The Hundred
the-hundred
Last updated: February 25, 2025

Hundred 2025 Draft: Mumbai Indians Co-Owned Oval Invincibles Buy Rashid Khan; LSG’s Manchester Originals Retain Top England Stars

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Rashid Khan was acquired by Oval Invincibles for The Hundred 2025. Here's a list of other major signings and retentions.

Rashid Khan The Hundred

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the list of direct signings for The Hundred later this year and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan was one of them. After having played for Trent Rockets since the inaugural season in 2021, Rashid will turn up for Oval Invincibles in the upcoming season.

Major retentions for The Hundred 2025

The Invincibles, the defending men’s champion, are co-owned by the Indian Premier League (IPL) – franchise Mumbai Indians (MI). Australia’s Steve Smith was also a direct signing with the Welsh Fire acquiring his services. Manchester Originals retained top England cricketers including limited-overs skipper Jos Buttler and Phil Salt. Among women, Sophie Ecclestone was retained.

New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr will join the Originals for the upcoming season. The Northern Superchargers also retained top stars like Adil Rashid and Harry Brook. The franchise has also signed South African big-hitter David Miller. Deepti Sharma, retained by London Spirit, is the only Indian to have been retained for this year’s The Hundred.

ALSO READ:

Superchargers retain Australia trio

Among women, the Superchargers have retained Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, and Georgia Wareham, all of whom are Australians.

Southern Brave, last year’s runners-up in the men’s edition, bought Faf du Plessis as a direct signing. Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, James Vince, and Craig Overton, all from England, have also been retained. Danielle Wyatt-Hodge has been retained whereas Laura Wolvaardt is their direct signing.

Apart from signing Smith, the Welsh Fire have retained Jonny Bairstow, Tom Abell, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Tammy Beaumont, Hayley Matthews, and Shabnim Ismail have also been retained by the Cardiff-based side.

The Trent Rockets’ retentions include Tom Banton, Joe Root, and Sam Hain, while Australia’s Marcus Stoinis is also signed for the franchise.

Among women, Alana King will turn up for Southern Brave and she will team up with Australian teammates including Ashleigh Gardner and Heather Graham. Nat Sciver-Brunt will also play for the Southern Brave this year. London Spirit are the defending champions of the women’s Hundred after they defeated Welsh Fire in last year’s final.

The draft for The Hundred 2025 is scheduled to take place on March 12.

