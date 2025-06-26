Former KKR Skipper Gets Into Director Board Of London Spirit Team in The Hundred

Former England skipper Eoin Morgan has been named as the board of directors of London Spirit, one of the franchises in The Hundred. He will represent the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which owns the Lord’s-based team, alongside their incoming co-owners, the ‘Tech Titans’.

Morgan led the Lordon Spirit in the first two seasons of the tournament. Recently, the former southpaw batter was appointed as the next chair of cricket at MCC, replacing another England captain, Claire Taylor. He also has a long association with the Lord’s, dating back to his early years at Middlesex.

MCC Retains Control, Finalising Key Appointments

The MCC is preparing to finalise a new partnership with Cricket Investor Holdings Limited. a consortium of Silicon Valley technology entrepreneurs led by Nikesh Arora, the CEO of cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks. The group bid £144 million for a 49% stake in the franchise. The deal is expected to be ratified after a lengthy contractual negotiation process.

The MCC will retain its 51% share in the franchise. It will continue as the majority partner and have four board seats out of seven, while the Tech Titans will appoint three other directors. MCC has also appointed CEO Rob Lawson and incoming committee member Julian Metherell to the board, while one additional member’s name is yet to be finalised. Metherell played a vital role in the investment process. He was personally thanked by chair Mark Nicholas for his role in negotiations after the investment.

London Spirit Women Make Leadership Changes

The defending champions London Spirit women’s team, have changed their leadership group, with Charlie Dean succeeding Heather Knight. The former England skipper has been ruled out of the tournament with injury. However, Heather will serve as a mentor for the team. She will be replaced by Kira Chathli, who was part of the title-winning Oval Invincibles side in 2022. In another major change, Chris Liddle will take over as Head Coach from Ashley Noffke.

Noffke is taking up a new role on the Pakistan coaching staff. “Ashley was a highly respected coach who will be much missed at Lord’s,” Fraser Stewart, London Spirit’s general manager, said. “I would like to place on record our thanks for the hard work, dedication and excellence he brought to the role, and his key part in securing our first title.”

The London Spirit men’s team finished last in the previous season just one win in eight matches. They haven’t been able to win the title since its inception in 2021. On the other hand, the women’s side is the reigning champions.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.