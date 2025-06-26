News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Eoin Morgan London Spirit The Hundred
news

Former KKR Skipper Gets Into Director Board Of London Spirit Team in The Hundred

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: June 26, 2025
3 min read
Eoin Morgan London Spirit The Hundred

Former England skipper Eoin Morgan has been named as the board of directors of London Spirit, one of the franchises in The Hundred. He will represent the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which owns the Lord’s-based team, alongside their incoming co-owners, the ‘Tech Titans’.

Morgan led the Lordon Spirit in the first two seasons of the tournament. Recently, the former southpaw batter was appointed as the next chair of cricket at MCC, replacing another England captain, Claire Taylor. He also has a long association with the Lord’s, dating back to his early years at Middlesex.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

MCC Retains Control, Finalising Key Appointments

The MCC is preparing to finalise a new partnership with Cricket Investor Holdings Limited. a consortium of Silicon Valley technology entrepreneurs led by Nikesh Arora, the CEO of cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks. The group bid £144 million for a 49% stake in the franchise. The deal is expected to be ratified after a lengthy contractual negotiation process.

The MCC will retain its 51% share in the franchise. It will continue as the majority partner and have four board seats out of seven, while the Tech Titans will appoint three other directors. MCC has also appointed CEO Rob Lawson and incoming committee member Julian Metherell to the board, while one additional member’s name is yet to be finalised. Metherell played a vital role in the investment process. He was personally thanked by chair Mark Nicholas for his role in negotiations after the investment.

Richard Gould, the ECB’s chief executive, told ESPNcricinfo earlier this month that the process had taken “longer than we thought” but that it had reached “a really good state of play”.

ALSO READ:

London Spirit Women Make Leadership Changes

The defending champions London Spirit women’s team, have changed their leadership group, with Charlie Dean succeeding Heather Knight. The former England skipper has been ruled out of the tournament with injury. However, Heather will serve as a mentor for the team. She will be replaced by Kira Chathli, who was part of the title-winning Oval Invincibles side in 2022. In another major change, Chris Liddle will take over as Head Coach from Ashley Noffke.

Noffke is taking up a new role on the Pakistan coaching staff. “Ashley was a highly respected coach who will be much missed at Lord’s,” Fraser Stewart, London Spirit’s general manager, said. “I would like to place on record our thanks for the hard work, dedication and excellence he brought to the role, and his key part in securing our first title.”

The London Spirit men’s team finished last in the previous season just one win in eight matches. They haven’t been able to win the title since its inception in 2021. On the other hand, the women’s side is the reigning champions.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Charlie Dean
Eoin Morgan
Heather Knight
Kolkata Knight Riders
London Spirit
Tech Titans
The Hundred
The Hundred Women
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Related posts

Gujarat Titans Star Gerald Coetzee Impresses in MLC 2025 Despite Defeat, Boosts IPL 2026 Retention Chances

Gujarat Titans Star Impresses in MLC 2025 Despite Defeat, Boosts IPL 2026 Retention Chances

He took 3 wickets for 34 runs in his 4 overs.
3:32 pm
Sagar Paul
india test team eng vs ind 1st test headingley

Former India Players Differ On Dropping Players But Suggest THIS Player’s Selection For ENG vs IND 2nd Test

India are trailing 0-1 in the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy
3:20 pm
Samarnath Soory
SRH Superstar Heinrich Klaasen Struggles For Form After International Retirement; IPL 2026 Retention Could Be Under Threat

SRH Superstar Struggles For Form After International Retirement; IPL 2026 Retention Could Be Under Threat

SRH retained him for a whopping INR 23 crores ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.
2:56 pm
Sreejita Sen
rassie van der dussen south africa captain t20i tri-series mumbai indians rajasthan royals

Rassie Van Der Dussen Named South Africa T20I Captain For Tri-Series; Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals Stars Earn Maiden Call-Up

2:20 pm
CX Staff Writer
India and England Test hopefuls were in action in the recent County Championship 2025 round.

County Championship 2025 Latest Round Updates: England Hopeful Fails to Impress, India Stars Shine 

1:05 pm
Sandip Pawar
When Is India T20I Captain and Mumbai Indians Batter Suryakumar Yadav Expected To Return After Sports Hernia Surgery in Germany?

When Is Suryakumar Yadav Expected To Return After Sports Hernia Surgery in Germany?

He has enjoyed a blazing form in the recently concluded IPL 2025.
12:54 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.