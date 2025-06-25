News
4 Teams That Could Target Andre Russell in IPL 2026 Mini Auction If KKR Release Him

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: June 25, 2025
5 min read

The 37-year-old managed just 167 runs in 13 matches in IPL 2025 at a meagre average of 18.57.

The West Indies legend and explosive all-rounder Andre Russell has shared a long-standing bond with the Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). In the last 12 years, he has seen highs, heartbreaks, thrilling finishes, and won the IPL title twice with Shah Rukh Khan’s co-owned franchise. KKR has also backed him over the years despite poor performances or injury issues.

However, Russell’s form has seen a significant dip and a declining bowling workload in recent years. The 37-year-old managed just 167 runs in 13 matches in IPL 2025 at a meagre average of 18.57 with a lone fifty. On the bowling front, he picked up just eight wickets in 13 games at an average of 27.12 and conceded runs at an economy of 11.94. His poor run has continued in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. He has scored seven runs in five matches at an average of 1.75 at an average of 35.74 and leaked runs at an economy of 9.94 with the ball in hand.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Previously, there were debates around his batting position. But in IPL 2025, Russell got plenty of chances to bat in the middle order. However, he failed to live up to the expectations. With persistent injuries, limited impact, and inconsistent returns, KKR might release the talismanic all-rounder ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction.

Should that happen, the Caribbean all-rounder will still be a marquee buy in the mini action due to his match-winning ability. So, let’s delve into which four teams can go behind him.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Rajasthan Royals were among the underperforming sides in the IPL 2025. They failed to manage their purse during the auction due to the new retention rules. RR trusted their Indian batting core and let go of Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Avesh Khan, leaving their bowling attack exposed and lacking firepower. They focused heavily on their bowling unit and were left with just one overseas batter in Shimron Hetmyer. The southpaw faltered under pressure, and as a result, RR lost multiple games by close margins.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, skipper Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, and Riyan Parag will continue to feature in the top five. Rajasthan need someone who can partner with Hetmyer and bat at No.7 to finish the game for their side. Hence, the inaugural season winners might aim to bring a seasoned campaigner and proven match-winner to shoulder Shubham Dubey. Russell’s explosive striking and ability to bowl crucial overs will add depth to Rajasthan’s playing XI.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Lucknow Super Giants didn’t have the season they would have expected. Their marquee player, captain Rishabh Pant, delivered his worst season after making headlines by becoming the most expensive player in the tournament’s history. Their top order made the bulk of the scoring and played a crucial role in winning the games for their side. While Pant had a season to forget despite the century in the final league game, David Miller, Abdul Samad, and Ayush Badoni were inconsistent in the lower order. The decision to play with only five bowlers shows the confidence the team management had in their middle-order. The attempt to fill the gap with Shardul Thakur didn’t come off as well.

The inclusion of Andre Russell will solve their multiple issues, including a break on the left-hand dominated middle order. He can form a destructive finishing pair with Pant, Samad, and Badoni and can give crucial overs of right-arm pace on both red and black soil pitches.

ALSO READ:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Under the leadership of Pat Cummins, Sunrisers Hyderabad adopted an ultra-aggressive approach in the batting front. They addressed their bowling woes in the mega auction with the inclusion of 2023 and 2024 season’s Purple Cap winners – Mohammed Shami and Harshal Patel, respectively. They also brought in Rahul Chahar and Zeeshan Ansari to strengthen their spin department, but they missed the trick on who to play at No.7.

Expecting a finishing job from someone like Mulder, who was playing his first IPL season, or from Cummins, didn’t address their problem effectively. Adding Andre Russell in the mix and slotting him at No.7 could make the SRH side invincible on paper. His inclusion would boost their death-overs strike rate but also give them a part-time seam option. He could be more dangerous on the flat tracks available in Hyderabad.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

The five-time Champions have struggled in recent years, failing to reach the final since 2020. They haven’t been able to fill the void left by the retirement of Keiron Pollard. Their batting revolves around the Indian core featuring Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Naman Dhir. They lacked consistency in finishing. Their attempts with Tim David, Will Jacks, and Naman Dhir have been hot and cold so far.

Additionally, with Hardik Pandya’s fitness always under the scanner, MI might return to the Caribbean flair. They may seek the services of Andre Russell to revive their late-inning explosiveness. He could relish the true bounce and short boundaries at the home den. His record at Wankhede is decent, having amassed nearly 200 runs at a strike rate of 168.64. With his declining price tag and amid poor form, MI could feel that it is the right time to grab him without breaking the bank.

