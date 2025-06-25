Likely Punjab Kings Retained and Released Players List Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction: PBKS Target Players

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) head into the IPL 2026 Auction facing one of their most important rebuilding phases in recent years. After falling just short in IPL 2025, losing the final to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the franchise will look to recalibrate their squad and correct key imbalances that were exposed during the last season.
The PBKS campaign in 2025 was a significant improvement compared to previous years. They reached their first IPL playoffs since 2014, showcasing promising performances throughout the league stage and the playoffs, and even entered the final despite losing Qualifier 1. However, inconsistency at crucial moments, particularly against quality bowling attacks, cost them their maiden IPL title. They were bowled out for 101 against RCB in Qualifier 1, recovered strongly to defeat Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, but ultimately fell short against RCB again in the final.
|Category
|Player
|Role
|Batting Style
|Bowling Style
|BATTERS
|Shreyas Iyer (c)
|Top-order Batter
|Right-hand Bat
|Right-arm Offbreak, Legbreak Googly
|Priyansh Arya
|Opening Batter
|Left-hand Bat
|Right-arm Offbreak
|Pyla Avinash
|Batter
|Right-hand Bat
|Right-arm Medium Fast
|Harnoor Singh
|Batter
|Left-hand Bat
|Legbreak
|✈️ Josh Inglis
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Right-hand Bat
|—
|Mitchell Owen
|Middle-order Batter
|Right-hand Bat
|Right-arm Medium
|Prabhsimran Singh
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Right-hand Bat
|—
|Vishnu Vinod
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Right-hand Bat
|—
|Nehal Wadhera
|Top-order Batter
|Left-hand Bat
|Legbreak
|ALLROUNDERS
|✈️ Azmatullah Omarzai
|Allrounder
|Right-hand Bat
|Right-arm Medium Fast
|✈️ Aaron Hardie
|Allrounder
|Right-hand Bat
|Right-arm Medium Fast
|✈️ Marco Jansen
|Bowling Allrounder
|Right-hand Bat
|Left-arm Fast
|Musheer Khan
|Allrounder
|Right-hand Bat
|Slow Left-arm Orthodox
|Shashank Singh
|Batting Allrounder
|Right-hand Bat
|Right-arm Medium, Offbreak
|✈️ Marcus Stoinis
|Batting Allrounder
|Right-hand Bat
|Right-arm Medium
|Suryansh Shedge
|Batting Allrounder
|Right-hand Bat
|Right-arm Medium Fast
|✈️ Glenn Maxwell (Withdrawn)
|Batting Allrounder
|Right-hand Bat
|Right-arm Offbreak
|BOWLERS
|Arshdeep Singh
|Bowler
|Left-hand Bat
|Left-arm Medium Fast
|✈️ Xavier Bartlett
|Bowler
|Right-hand Bat
|Right-arm Fast Medium
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Bowler
|Right-hand Bat
|Legbreak Googly
|Praveen Dubey
|Bowler
|Right-hand Bat
|Legbreak Googly
|Harpreet Brar
|Bowler
|Left-hand Bat
|Slow Left-arm Orthodox
|✈️ Kyle Jamieson
|Bowler
|Right-hand Bat
|Right-arm Fast Medium
|Kuldeep Sen
|Bowler
|Right-hand Bat
|Right-arm Fast
|Vijaykumar Vyshak
|Bowler
|Right-hand Bat
|Right-arm Medium
|Yash Thakur
|Bowler
|Right-hand Bat
|Right-arm Fast Medium
|✈️ Lockie Ferguson
|Bowler
|Right-hand Bat
|Right-arm Fast
As part of their restructuring process, PBKS are likely to release several players, opening up slots for reinforcements:
These releases could potentially allow Punjab Kings to address squad gaps that were exposed during the IPL 2025 season.
While PBKS boast explosive talents like Josh Inglis and Prabhsimran Singh, their top-order struggled against high-quality bowling attacks. In Qualifier 1, they collapsed for just 101 against RCB, exposing technical vulnerabilities in players like Shreyas Iyer, Priyansh Arya, and Nehal Wadhera. The franchise needs more technically solid top-order batters who can handle swing, seam, and high-end pace attacks in pressure situations.
Potential Pickups:
Bringing in technically sound batters would help PBKS build more resilience at the top of the order in IPL 2026.
After IPL 2025 final, head coach Ricky Ponting pointed to the lack of middle-order experience as a decisive factor in their loss. The younger middle-order core struggled to finish games under pressure, which will force PBKS to look for experienced lower middle-order options.
Potential Pickups:
Punjab Kings had an abundance of powerplay bowlers but lacked high-quality options in the middle overs and at the death. While Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, and Azmatullah Omarzai offered early breakthroughs, they struggled to close games in crunch situations, especially when Lockie Ferguson was unavailable.
Potential Targets:
PBKS will prioritize acquiring a world-class overseas fast bowler to strengthen their middle and death overs attack.
The spin department was one of PBKS’ weakest areas in IPL 2025. Yuzvendra Chahal was inconsistent barring a couple of games, and Harpreet Brar lacked control under pressure. Strengthening the spin attack with both frontline options and all-rounders who offer spin will be a major auction focus.
Potential Solution:
An experienced spin all-rounder like Sikandar Raza could not only strengthen the spin department but also provide stability to the lower order, making him a high-priority target.
Heading into the IPL 2026 Auction, PBKS’ blueprint is likely to focus on:
|Player Name
|Role
|India/Overseas
|Nandre Burger ✈️
|Left-arm fast bowler
|Overseas
|Nuwan Thushara ✈️
|Death bowler
|Overseas
|Riley Meredith ✈️
|Fast bowler
|Overseas
|Naveen-ul-Haq ✈️
|Middle-overs pacer
|Overseas
|Esakkimuthu A
|Young TNPL pacer
|India
|Surya Anand
|TNPL left-arm pacer
|India
|Sikandar Raza ✈️
|Batting all-rounder, spin option
|Overseas
|Glenn Phillips ✈️
|Finisher, part-time spinner
|Overseas
|Donovan Ferreira ✈️
|Middle-order finisher, keeper
|Overseas
|Shahrukh Khan
|Domestic finisher
|India
|Vijayakanth Viyaskanth ✈️
|Sri Lankan leg-spinner
|Overseas
|Tanush Kotian
|India domestic spinner
|India
|M Silambarasan
|TNPL left-arm spinner
|India
|Tushar Raheja
|Technically solid top-order batter
|India
After coming agonizingly close in IPL 2025, Punjab Kings approach IPL 2026 with renewed confidence and clarity on the gaps they need to fill. With a retained young core, backed by the leadership of Shreyas Iyer and the strategic guidance of Ricky Ponting, PBKS will look to address their middle-order fragility, strengthen their bowling depth and finally break their long-standing title drought. With smart auction planning and targeted acquisitions, PBKS have the talent and potential to emerge as serious contenders for the IPL 2026 trophy.
***
Punjab Kings have released several players ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction. The list includes Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey, Pyla Avinash, Glenn Maxwell, Harnoor Singh, and Kyle Jamieson. These releases free up both overseas and domestic slots as Punjab Kings look to strengthen key areas of their squad.
The retained players list for Punjab Kings includes Shreyas Iyer, Josh Inglis, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Vishnu Vinod, Mitchell Owen, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Musheer Khan, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Harpreet Brar, Yash Thakur, and Vijaykumar Vyshak. This core provides a strong foundation for PBKS heading into the IPL 2026 Auction.
Punjab Kings need to address multiple gaps exposed in IPL 2025. The top order requires technically solid batters to withstand quality bowling attacks, particularly after their collapse against RCB in Qualifier 1. The middle order lacks experienced finishers capable of handling pressure situations. Bowling depth in the middle overs and at the death also remains a concern, along with the need for more effective spin options.
Punjab Kings have identified several potential auction targets to fill these gaps. Fast bowling options include Nandre Burger, Nuwan Thushara, Riley Meredith, Naveen-ul-Haq, Esakkimuthu A, and Surya Anand. Spin and all-rounder options include Sikandar Raza, Glenn Phillips, Donovan Ferreira, Shahrukh Khan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Tanush Kotian, and M Silambarasan. For the top order, domestic batters like Tushar Raheja and Sahil Parakh are also potential picks.
Punjab Kings reached the IPL 2025 final but fell short due to inconsistency under pressure. Their top-order struggles against high-quality bowling attacks were exposed, and inexperience in the middle order cost them in crunch situations, as highlighted by coach Ricky Ponting. The bowling unit lacked cutting-edge options in the death overs when Lockie Ferguson was unavailable, which affected their ability to close out matches.
Punjab Kings have not won an IPL title yet. Their best performance remains as finalists in IPL 2014 and IPL 2025. With a young core and strategic auction additions, they will aim to end their title drought in IPL 2026.
As per IPL regulations, Punjab Kings can have a maximum of eight overseas players in their full squad. However, only four overseas players are allowed in the playing XI during any match. This makes overseas recruitment highly strategic for team balance.
Punjab Kings are expected to prioritize recruiting an experienced middle-order finisher, strengthening their spin department, and securing a high-quality overseas fast bowler capable of delivering in the middle and death overs. With a young core already retained, PBKS will look for experienced additions to guide their emerging talents and address weaknesses exposed in IPL 2025.
Josh Inglis was a standout performer in the top order, consistently providing stability. Shreyas Iyer led the team to its second IPL final, while Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen contributed with early breakthroughs. However, consistency across all departments remains a priority for improvement heading into IPL 2026.
