Likely Punjab Kings Retained and Released Players List Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction: PBKS Target Players

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) head into the IPL 2026 Auction facing one of their most important rebuilding phases in recent years. After falling just short in IPL 2025, losing the final to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the franchise will look to recalibrate their squad and correct key imbalances that were exposed during the last season.

A Mixed IPL 2025 Season for Punjab Kings

The PBKS campaign in 2025 was a significant improvement compared to previous years. They reached their first IPL playoffs since 2014, showcasing promising performances throughout the league stage and the playoffs, and even entered the final despite losing Qualifier 1. However, inconsistency at crucial moments, particularly against quality bowling attacks, cost them their maiden IPL title. They were bowled out for 101 against RCB in Qualifier 1, recovered strongly to defeat Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, but ultimately fell short against RCB again in the final.

Punjab Kings Current Squad Summary

Category Player Role Batting Style Bowling Style BATTERS Shreyas Iyer (c) Top-order Batter Right-hand Bat Right-arm Offbreak, Legbreak Googly Priyansh Arya Opening Batter Left-hand Bat Right-arm Offbreak Pyla Avinash Batter Right-hand Bat Right-arm Medium Fast Harnoor Singh Batter Left-hand Bat Legbreak ✈️ Josh Inglis Wicketkeeper Batter Right-hand Bat — Mitchell Owen Middle-order Batter Right-hand Bat Right-arm Medium Prabhsimran Singh Wicketkeeper Batter Right-hand Bat — Vishnu Vinod Wicketkeeper Batter Right-hand Bat — Nehal Wadhera Top-order Batter Left-hand Bat Legbreak ALLROUNDERS ✈️ Azmatullah Omarzai Allrounder Right-hand Bat Right-arm Medium Fast ✈️ Aaron Hardie Allrounder Right-hand Bat Right-arm Medium Fast ✈️ Marco Jansen Bowling Allrounder Right-hand Bat Left-arm Fast Musheer Khan Allrounder Right-hand Bat Slow Left-arm Orthodox Shashank Singh Batting Allrounder Right-hand Bat Right-arm Medium, Offbreak ✈️ Marcus Stoinis Batting Allrounder Right-hand Bat Right-arm Medium Suryansh Shedge Batting Allrounder Right-hand Bat Right-arm Medium Fast ✈️ Glenn Maxwell (Withdrawn) Batting Allrounder Right-hand Bat Right-arm Offbreak BOWLERS Arshdeep Singh Bowler Left-hand Bat Left-arm Medium Fast ✈️ Xavier Bartlett Bowler Right-hand Bat Right-arm Fast Medium Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler Right-hand Bat Legbreak Googly Praveen Dubey Bowler Right-hand Bat Legbreak Googly Harpreet Brar Bowler Left-hand Bat Slow Left-arm Orthodox ✈️ Kyle Jamieson Bowler Right-hand Bat Right-arm Fast Medium Kuldeep Sen Bowler Right-hand Bat Right-arm Fast Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Right-hand Bat Right-arm Medium Yash Thakur Bowler Right-hand Bat Right-arm Fast Medium ✈️ Lockie Ferguson Bowler Right-hand Bat Right-arm Fast

Squad Reset: PBKS Released Players Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

As part of their restructuring process, PBKS are likely to release several players, opening up slots for reinforcements:

Yuzvendra Chahal

Marcus Stoinis ✈️

Aaron Hardie ✈️

Xavier Bartlett ✈️

Pravin Dubey

Pyla Avinash

Glenn Maxwell ✈️

Harnoor Singh

Kyle Jamieson ✈️

These releases could potentially allow Punjab Kings to address squad gaps that were exposed during the IPL 2025 season.

Key Gaps Punjab Kings Aim To Fill Before IPL 2026

Top-Order Stability and Technical Solidity

While PBKS boast explosive talents like Josh Inglis and Prabhsimran Singh, their top-order struggled against high-quality bowling attacks. In Qualifier 1, they collapsed for just 101 against RCB, exposing technical vulnerabilities in players like Shreyas Iyer, Priyansh Arya, and Nehal Wadhera. The franchise needs more technically solid top-order batters who can handle swing, seam, and high-end pace attacks in pressure situations.

Potential Pickups:

Tushar Raheja – After a sensational TNPL 2025 season, Raheja has emerged as one of the most technically composed domestic top-order prospects, capable of handling both spin and pace.

– After a sensational TNPL 2025 season, Raheja has emerged as one of the most technically composed domestic top-order prospects, capable of handling both spin and pace. Sahil Parakh – The Maharashtra Premier League 2025 standout brings an aggressive, fearless batting style combined with solid technique, making him a strong domestic option for PBKS.

Bringing in technically sound batters would help PBKS build more resilience at the top of the order in IPL 2026.

Inexperience and Lack of Middle-Order Composure

After IPL 2025 final, head coach Ricky Ponting pointed to the lack of middle-order experience as a decisive factor in their loss. The younger middle-order core struggled to finish games under pressure, which will force PBKS to look for experienced lower middle-order options.

Potential Pickups:

Sikandar Raza – Former PBKS player, fresh from a crucial role in PSL 2025 title win, brings experience, spin option and lower-order finishing.

– Former PBKS player, fresh from a crucial role in PSL 2025 title win, brings experience, spin option and lower-order finishing. Glenn Phillips – A proven finisher who can also offer part-time spin, if GT release him.

– A proven finisher who can also offer part-time spin, if GT release him. Donovan Ferreira – If released by Delhi Capitals, provides explosive middle-order power and wicketkeeping backup.

– If released by Delhi Capitals, provides explosive middle-order power and wicketkeeping backup. Shahrukh Khan – A former PBKS player who adds domestic middle-order power if released by GT.

Bowling Depth in Middle Overs and Death Overs

Punjab Kings had an abundance of powerplay bowlers but lacked high-quality options in the middle overs and at the death. While Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, and Azmatullah Omarzai offered early breakthroughs, they struggled to close games in crunch situations, especially when Lockie Ferguson was unavailable.

Potential Targets:

Nandre Burger – Left-arm pace option who can bowl in all phases.

– Left-arm pace option who can bowl in all phases. Nuwan Thushara – Highly effective death bowler, if released by RCB.

– Highly effective death bowler, if released by RCB. Riley Meredith – Former PBKS player with proven pace.

– Former PBKS player with proven pace. Naveen-ul-Haq – Specialist middle-overs bowler with cutters and variations.

– Specialist middle-overs bowler with cutters and variations. Esakkimuthu A – Young TNPL pacer with raw pace potential.

– Young TNPL pacer with raw pace potential. Surya Anand – Left-arm TNPL pacer offering variety.

PBKS will prioritize acquiring a world-class overseas fast bowler to strengthen their middle and death overs attack.

Spin Department Reinforcement

The spin department was one of PBKS’ weakest areas in IPL 2025. Yuzvendra Chahal was inconsistent barring a couple of games, and Harpreet Brar lacked control under pressure. Strengthening the spin attack with both frontline options and all-rounders who offer spin will be a major auction focus.

Potential Solution:

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth – Promising Sri Lankan leg-spinner.

– Promising Sri Lankan leg-spinner. Tanush Kotian – Emerging India spinner with strong domestic performances.

– Emerging India spinner with strong domestic performances. M Silambarasan – Left-arm spinner from TNPL who could be a smart low-cost option.

An experienced spin all-rounder like Sikandar Raza could not only strengthen the spin department but also provide stability to the lower order, making him a high-priority target.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Possible IPL 2026 Auction Strategy

Heading into the IPL 2026 Auction, PBKS’ blueprint is likely to focus on:

Strengthening fast bowling depth for middle and death overs.

Adding experienced middle-order finishers who can handle pressure situations.

Reinforcing the spin attack with both specialists and all-rounders.

Identifying technically sound domestic top-order batters.

Full List of Punjab Kings (PBKS) Potential IPL 2026 Auction Targets

Player Name Role India/Overseas Nandre Burger ✈️ Left-arm fast bowler Overseas Nuwan Thushara ✈️ Death bowler Overseas Riley Meredith ✈️ Fast bowler Overseas Naveen-ul-Haq ✈️ Middle-overs pacer Overseas Esakkimuthu A Young TNPL pacer India Surya Anand TNPL left-arm pacer India Sikandar Raza ✈️ Batting all-rounder, spin option Overseas Glenn Phillips ✈️ Finisher, part-time spinner Overseas Donovan Ferreira ✈️ Middle-order finisher, keeper Overseas Shahrukh Khan Domestic finisher India Vijayakanth Viyaskanth ✈️ Sri Lankan leg-spinner Overseas Tanush Kotian India domestic spinner India M Silambarasan TNPL left-arm spinner India Tushar Raheja Technically solid top-order batter India

Can Punjab Kings Return As Title Winners in IPL 2026?

After coming agonizingly close in IPL 2025, Punjab Kings approach IPL 2026 with renewed confidence and clarity on the gaps they need to fill. With a retained young core, backed by the leadership of Shreyas Iyer and the strategic guidance of Ricky Ponting, PBKS will look to address their middle-order fragility, strengthen their bowling depth and finally break their long-standing title drought. With smart auction planning and targeted acquisitions, PBKS have the talent and potential to emerge as serious contenders for the IPL 2026 trophy.

FAQs on Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Auction

Who are the likely released players of Punjab Kings for IPL 2026?

Punjab Kings have released several players ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction. The list includes Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey, Pyla Avinash, Glenn Maxwell, Harnoor Singh, and Kyle Jamieson. These releases free up both overseas and domestic slots as Punjab Kings look to strengthen key areas of their squad.

Which players are retained by Punjab Kings for IPL 2026?

The retained players list for Punjab Kings includes Shreyas Iyer, Josh Inglis, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Vishnu Vinod, Mitchell Owen, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Musheer Khan, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Harpreet Brar, Yash Thakur, and Vijaykumar Vyshak. This core provides a strong foundation for PBKS heading into the IPL 2026 Auction.

What are the main gaps Punjab Kings need to fill in IPL 2026 Auction?

Punjab Kings need to address multiple gaps exposed in IPL 2025. The top order requires technically solid batters to withstand quality bowling attacks, particularly after their collapse against RCB in Qualifier 1. The middle order lacks experienced finishers capable of handling pressure situations. Bowling depth in the middle overs and at the death also remains a concern, along with the need for more effective spin options.

Who are the likely targets for Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 Auction?

Punjab Kings have identified several potential auction targets to fill these gaps. Fast bowling options include Nandre Burger, Nuwan Thushara, Riley Meredith, Naveen-ul-Haq, Esakkimuthu A, and Surya Anand. Spin and all-rounder options include Sikandar Raza, Glenn Phillips, Donovan Ferreira, Shahrukh Khan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Tanush Kotian, and M Silambarasan. For the top order, domestic batters like Tushar Raheja and Sahil Parakh are also potential picks.

Why did Punjab Kings fall short in IPL 2025 despite reaching the final?

Punjab Kings reached the IPL 2025 final but fell short due to inconsistency under pressure. Their top-order struggles against high-quality bowling attacks were exposed, and inexperience in the middle order cost them in crunch situations, as highlighted by coach Ricky Ponting. The bowling unit lacked cutting-edge options in the death overs when Lockie Ferguson was unavailable, which affected their ability to close out matches.

Has Punjab Kings ever won the IPL?

Punjab Kings have not won an IPL title yet. Their best performance remains as finalists in IPL 2014 and IPL 2025. With a young core and strategic auction additions, they will aim to end their title drought in IPL 2026.

How many overseas players can Punjab Kings have in their IPL 2026 squad?

As per IPL regulations, Punjab Kings can have a maximum of eight overseas players in their full squad. However, only four overseas players are allowed in the playing XI during any match. This makes overseas recruitment highly strategic for team balance.

What is Punjab Kings likely auction strategy for IPL 2026?

Punjab Kings are expected to prioritize recruiting an experienced middle-order finisher, strengthening their spin department, and securing a high-quality overseas fast bowler capable of delivering in the middle and death overs. With a young core already retained, PBKS will look for experienced additions to guide their emerging talents and address weaknesses exposed in IPL 2025.

Which PBKS players performed well in IPL 2025?

Josh Inglis was a standout performer in the top order, consistently providing stability. Shreyas Iyer led the team to its second IPL final, while Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen contributed with early breakthroughs. However, consistency across all departments remains a priority for improvement heading into IPL 2026.

