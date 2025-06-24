3 Teams That Could Target Glenn Maxwell At IPL 2026 Auction If PBKS Release Him

Glenn Maxwell scored just 48 runs in 7 innings at an average of 8.00.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is someone who always earns a good amount of money from Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions despite not performing up to expectations on most occasions. Out of 14 seasons, Maxwell has managed to cross the 400-run mark in a season on only three instances. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who bought Maxwell for jaw-dropping INR 14.25 Crores in 2021, released him after a horrid IPL 2024 season, where he scored just 52 runs in 10 innings at an average of 5.77 and a strike rate of 120.93.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) earned his service for INR 4.2 Crores in the IPL 2025 mega auction, hoping that the right-handed batter, who set the stage on fire in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025, will perform out of his skin under compatriot coach Ricky Ponting. But he failed to turn the tables and delivered yet another poor performance in 2025. He managed just 48 innings in seven innings, averaging a meagre 8.00 and a disastrous strike rate of 97.95. He hit just 5 fours and a six in the entire season.

After yet another forgettable season, Punjab are expected to release him ahead of the IPL 2026. So, let’s find out which teams could target him in the IPL 2026 mini auction.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) delivered the worst-ever performance as they finished the IPL 2025 at the bottom of the table for the first time in 18 years. Known for their stability, CSK were forced to use five different opening combinations and a total of 25 players across the season. With uncertainty over MS Dhoni’s participation in the upcoming edition, the franchise would want to fill the void of a batter who can hit sixes at will and provide final flourishes down the order.

One of the biggest shortcomings for CSK was the lack of intent, especially from the lower order. Their strike rate of 155.80 in the last five overs (16-20) was the lowest amongst all 10 teams in the previous season. Near the end of their campaign, youngsters like Ayush Mhatre, Shaikh Rasheed, Urvil Patel, and Dewald Brevis shone in whatever opportunities they got and raised hope for a bright future. A seasoned campaigner like the 36-year-old will be a good option to go with for CSK. Alongside his batting, his bowling on Chepauk wickets will also be very handy with Chennai’s only other off-spin option being Ravichandran Ashwin, who is likely to be released after his ordinary show in the season and big price tag. While he failed with the bat in IPL 2025, Maxwell picked up four wickets in 13 overs across six innings, at a decent economy of 8.47. In spin-friendly conditions in Chepauk, his bowling could be valuable.

Hence, the five-time champions might look to bring in Maxwell, who still remains one of the most experienced T20 all-rounders. He also has a great record at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai, having scored 176 runs in 4 innings at an impressive average of 44.00 and a strike rate of 147.89. He also has a couple of fifties in Chepauk.

Gujarat Titans (GT)

The Shubman Gill-led side was among the four sides that qualified for the playoffs, courtesy of their top order success. Their top-three batters Gill (650 runs), Sai Sudharsan (759 runs) and Jos Buttler (538 runs), batting at no. 3, did the bulk of the scoring for Gujarat Titans, the most successful top-order in the IPL 2025. The southpaw Sherfane Rutherford also played some crucial knocks, finishing with 256 runs in 10 innings.

However, GT’s real concern lies below the top four. Apart from the top four, no other batter managed to score over 200 runs. They didn’t get the finishing touches from their lower-order featuring uncapped batters like Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia. Washington Sundar played a couple of good knocks, but got a chance to bat on only five occasions. None of their batters featured in the most runs list in the last five overs of an innings. Buttler stands 15th with 77 runs.

This is where Maxwell could play a vital role. His brute power-hitting and ability to take down pace and spin equally make him a formidable lower-order batter option. His off-spin could be handy as well, especially for a side like GT, which operated with five bowlers in the majority of the games. The Australian cricketers’ inclusion will only bolster their batting without affecting their bowling combination. Additionally, the batting-friendly surfaces at the Narendra Modi Stadium will work in his favour.

ALSO READ

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

The defending champions RCB roped in Liam Livingstone for INR 8.75 Crores as a like-for-like replacement for Glenn Maxwell in last year’s mega auction. However, the decision didn’t pay off. The Englishmen delivered almost similar, disappointing season for them. Livingstone managed just 112 runs in 10 games at an average of 16.00 and a strike rate of 133.33 with only one fifty. He was dropped from the lineup after a series of poor performances and emerged as the only loophole in RCB’s squad. He was replaced with bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd, who played a crucial role in the final and smashed the fastest half-century by an RCB player in IPL history against CSK. Hence, they might opt to release him ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026 mini auction, leaving the doors open for the return of Maxwell.

The right-hand batter has enjoyed success while playing for RCB previously. His one of two 500-run seasons have come for the franchise in 2021, where he racked up 513 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 144. He followed it with a 301 and 400-run seasons in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Moreover. Maxwell also has a stellar record at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium, having scored 354 runs in 18 innings at a strike rate of 171.01. Hence, the team management might give him a benefit of doubt of failing in only one season and bank on him for another great season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.