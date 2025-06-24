News
Michael Bracewell
Mumbai Indians Player’s DRS Review Blunder Off Clean Bowled In MLC 2025 Leaves Fans In Splits

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: June 24, 2025
3 min read

MI New York have lost four out of their five games in 2025 Major Cricket League (MLC) season.

Michael Bracewell

MI New York all-rounder Michael Bracewell had a moment to forget when he mistakenly asked for a DRS review after getting clean-bowled during the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 clash against San Francisco Unicorns. He failed to contribute with the bat as he departed for a golden duck in his side’s 47-run defeat.

The drama unfolded on the second ball of the 17th over of the second innings. Bracewell walked into the middle at no. 5 following the departure of opener Quinton de Kock on 46-ball 70, undone by medium-pacer Romario Shepherd.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

The Delivery & the Confusions

Facing his first delivery, the southpaw batter got a skiddy delivery on his off-stump that stayed low. He tried to swipe it to the leg-side but missed the bounce, letting the rock sneak under his blade to clatter the off-stump. The ball hit the stumps, sending the bails flying. But what followed left everyone in splits.

The Kiwi batter saw the on-field umpire raising his finger and Shepherd celebrating a wicket. Without realising that he got clean bowled, the left-hand batter asked for a review, thinking that the umpire had given him out leg before wicket (LBW). However, as soon as he made a review ‘T’ signal, he was asked to look back. Seeing his off-stump flattened, the 34-year-old realised his mistake and could only smile helplessly.

Watch Michael Bracewell review clean bowled in MLC 2025

Romario Shepherd Steals the Show

With a double strike on back-to-back deliveries, the West Indies pacer shifted the momentum towards his side. While Bracewell departed for a duck, he also picked up a wicket of dangerous-looking de Kock. Additionally, the right-arm pacer conceded just two runs of that over, playing a crucial part in San Francisco’s victory. He finished with the figures of 2/30 in his four-over spell. Notably, Shepherd also played an instrumental role in helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lift their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title last month.

ALSO READ:

MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Match Highlights

In reply to a massive 247-run chase, MI New York were in the game for the first 10 overs of the second innings. Openers Monank Patel and Quinton de Kock gave a blistering start. Patel was the aggressor for most of the powerplay and raced to his fifty within the blink of an eye. He dismissed on 60 after miscuing a Liam Plunkett’s cutter. New batters struggled to get going as the Unicorns bowlers realised that pace off deliveries is the way to go. Shepherd struck twice in his final over. Bartlett added a couple in his tally too as Unicorns closed out the game clinically to continue their winning streak.

San Francisco Unicorns are currently topping the points table with 10 points and five wins in as many games. On the other hand, MI have managed just one win and are placed fourth with just two points in the six-team competition.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

