‘Ball Achhe Se Dekhta Hu’: Rishabh Pant Goes Back on His Word Despite KL Rahul’s Warning; Miserably Fails His Template Scoop Shot [WATCH]

India wicketkeeper-batter and vice-captain Rishabh Pant couldn’t help but be himself despite KL Rahul’s warning on Day 4 of the ongoing ENG vs IND 1st Test at Headingley.

With the ball already soft and old, Pant wanted to take on the attack but overcast conditions and the pitch opening up on the penultimate day made batting a tad difficult.

KL Rahul on the other end could also be seen advising on similar lines and Pant seemed to acknowledge the message as he was heard saying on the stump mic “Ball achhe see dekhta hu’.

However, on the very next ball, Pant tried to hit his template scoop shot but mistimed it miserable and fell down to the ground.

Speaking about the match, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are currently keeping the Indian scoreboard ticking. KL Rahul, who missed a fifty in the first innings after being dismissed on 42 has completed the landmark in the second. The Men in Blue have seven wickets in hand and are close to extending their lead over 150.

Earlier, England posted 465 in their first innings, courtesy of an Ollie Pope century (106) and Harry Brook’s 99. Jasprit Bumrah took a fifer to become the Indian bowler with most five-wicket hauls in England. Prasidh Krishna contributed with three scalps while Mohammed Siraj got two.

In India’s first innings, centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (101), Shubman Gill (147) and Rishabh Pant (134) propelled India to a score of 471.

The Shubman Gill led-side will be eyeing to make history on this tour as a series win will see India break a jinx of 18 years, having last won in 2007.

