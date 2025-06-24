News
Monank Patel IPL 2026 Auction
indian-premier-league-ipl

Who Is Monank Patel, the Gujarat-Born USA Skipper Who Could Be in the Radar of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 Auction?

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: June 24, 2025
4 min read

In 2014, Monank moved to the United States looking for better chances to play cricket.

Monank Patel IPL 2026 Auction

Monank Patel was born in Gujarat and grew up in a family that loved cricket. His father and uncle, who both played at the district level, passed on their passion for the game to him. Watching them play, Monank developed a deep interest in cricket from a young age and started taking the game seriously.

Rising Through the Ranks in Gujarat

By the age of 13, Monank was leading the Anand district U-15 team in tournaments run by the Gujarat Cricket Association. He made headlines with a brilliant 144 against Surat and 166 against Bharuch. He continued to perform well at the district level and also led the senior Anand team. However, he never got the chance to play for the Gujarat senior state team.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Moving to the USA

In 2014, Monank moved to the United States looking for better chances to play cricket. His talent was noticed soon, and he got selected for the USA national cricket team. It was a big change and not easy, but Monank stayed focused and kept working hard.

Like many athletes, Monank also went through tough times when he wasn’t sure if he would get to play professional cricket again. But thanks to the support from USA Cricket and the launch of Major League Cricket (MLC), he got a new chance to follow his dream. He grabbed the opportunity and is now one of the top players for the USA team.

Monank Patel’s International Debut and Journey so far

The wicket-keeper batter played his first international match in a T20I against the UAE on March 15, 2019, in Dubai. Since then, he has played 67 ODI matches and scored 2192 runs, and 43 T20I matches with 920 runs.

He has also scored three centuries in ODIs and one in T20Is, showing that he can perform well at the international level.

ALSO READ:

Monank Patel Leads USA to Historic Super 8 Finish in T20 World Cup 2024

Under Monank Patel’s captaincy, the USA cricket team made history in the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup by reaching the Super 8 stage in their first-ever appearance. His calm and smart captaincy helped the team beat Pakistan in a Super Over and also win against Canada, which helped the USA finish second in Group A and qualify directly for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Monank also played an important role with the bat. He scored a crucial 50 runs off 38 balls against Pakistan, hitting seven fours and one six. His innings helped the team tie the match and later win in the Super Over, and he was named Player of the Match. Unfortunately, he got a shoulder injury after that game, which kept him out of the matches against India in the group phase and Super 8 stage, affecting his presence in those key games.

Shines in MLC 2025 for MI New York

In the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, Monank Patel is playing for MI New York and has been in great form. He has scored 267 runs in five matches, with an average of 53.40 and a strike rate of 165.83.

He has already hit three half-centuries for his team. His knock of 93 runs against the Seattle Orcas is the highest score by any USA player in MLC history. Right now, he is second on the list of top run scorers in the tournament.

Monank Patel Could Be on Mumbai Indians’ Radar in IPL 2026 Auction

With his strong performance in MLC 2025 for MI New York, 32-year-old Monank Patel could be heading towards a dream moment in his career. The IPL 2026 auction is coming up later this year, and if he continues playing this well, he might catch the attention of several IPL teams.

Since MI New York is part of the Mumbai Indians family, there’s a good chance the Mumbai franchise is already keeping an eye on him. Mumbai Indians are known for backing talents, and Monank’s current form could make him one of those surprise picks that the team is famous for.

