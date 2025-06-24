News
Tushar Raheja TNPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

From T20 Mumbai to TNPL: 7 Promising Players Who Could Grab Deals in IPL 2026 Auction

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: June 24, 2025
4 min read

Teams will soon start planning for IPL 2026.

Tushar Raheja TNPL 2025

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season ended earlier this month, and now everyone is looking ahead to the next one. Teams will soon start planning for IPL 2026. They may release some players and try to bring in new ones to make their squads better in the upcoming auction.

Meanwhile, many young players have done well in local T20 leagues like the Tamil Nadu Premier League and T20 Mumbai. These leagues give upcoming cricketers a good chance to show their skills and get noticed by IPL teams. With the IPL 2026 auction set to happen later this year, some of these players could finally get a chance to play in the league. Here are seven such promising names to watch out for.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Tushar Raheja (IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans-TNPL)

Tushar Raheja is the top run-scorer in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 right now. He plays for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and has made 338 runs in five matches. His average is 84.50 and his strike rate is 204.84.

The 24-year-old has scored four fifties this season and has played really well, so IPL teams might look at him in the upcoming auction.

Nidhish S Rajagopal (Salem Spartans-TNPL)

Nidhish S Rajagopal is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer in TNPL 2025, with 230 runs from six matches. Playing in the middle order for Salem Spartans, he has maintained an average of 38.33 and a strike rate of 144.65.

The 25-year-old has already notched up three half-centuries this season. With such consistent performances, he could attract interest from IPL franchises in the upcoming auction.

Sonu Yadav (Nellai Royal Kings-TNPL)

Sonu Yadav is currently the leading wicket-taker in TNPL 2025, with 12 wickets in five matches for Nellai Royal Kings. He has bowled with an economy of 7.61 and an impressive average of 11.41.

The 25-year-old was picked by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2023 but didn’t get a chance to make his debut. He went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, but with the form he’s shown this season, he could once again draw interest from franchises in the upcoming IPL auction.

Chinmay Sutar (Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals-T20 Mumbai)

Chinmay Sutar was the highest run-scorer in the T20 Mumbai League 2025. Playing for Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals, he scored 271 runs in seven matches with an average of 54.20. He also hit three half-centuries.

The 28-year-old has only played four List A matches so far in his career, but after his strong performance in the T20 Mumbai League, he could attract interest from IPL teams ahead of the upcoming auction.

Sairaj Patil (Eagle Thane Strikers-T20 Mumbai)

Sairaj Patil, playing for Eagle Thane Strikers in the T20 Mumbai League 2025, scored 233 runs in six matches and finished as the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament. The 29-year-old averaged 58.25 and hit two half-centuries this season.

Batting at 3, he had a very impressive run, and if he continues this form, he could catch the attention of IPL teams ahead of the upcoming auction.

Ishan Mulchandani (SoBo Mumbai Falcons-T20 Mumbai)

Ishan Mulchandani, who played for SoBo Mumbai Falcons in the T20 Mumbai League 2025, scored 219 runs in seven matches. The 25-year-old opener batted with an average of 43.80 and a strike rate of 156.42, hitting three half-centuries during the season.

If he keeps performing like this, he could attract interest from IPL franchises in the upcoming auction.

Pratik Mishra (North Mumbai Panthers-T20 Mumbai)

Pratik Mishra, playing for North Mumbai Panthers in the T20 Mumbai League 2025, took 10 wickets in just three matches and finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

The 24-year-old off-spinner impressed with two four-wicket hauls and one two-wicket spell. After such a strong performance, he could be in the spotlight and may attract attention from IPL franchises.

