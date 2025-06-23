WI vs AUS Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch West Indies vs Australia Tests 2025 in India?

The WI vs AUS Tests will begin on June 22.

Australia will tour the West Indies for a series that includes different formats. The two teams will first play a three-match Test series, followed by a T20I series. These upcoming Tests will also mark the start of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for 2025-2027. Here, we look into the WI vs AUS live streaming details, squads, schedule, and more.

West Indies finished eighth in the WTC 2023-25. They played 13 matches, winning three, losing eight, and two ended in draws.

Australia are heading into this series after playing the final of the same WTC cycle, where they lost to South Africa by five wickets. Ahead of the final, they finished second on the points table with 13 wins, four losses, and two draws from 19 matches.

WI vs AUS Full Squads For Tests 2025

West Indies: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

WI vs AUS Test Series Schedule

1st Test: June 25-29, Bridgetown, Barbados

2nd Test: July 3-7, St George’s, Grenada

3rd Test: July 12-16, Kingston, Jamaica

When will WI vs AUS Test matches take place?

The first two Test matches will start at 7:30 AM IST, which is 10:00 AM local time in the Caribbean. The third Test is a day-night match, and it will begin at midnight IST (1:30 PM local time).

Where to watch WI vs AUS Live Streaming in India?

The West Indies vs Australia Test series live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website.

WI vs AUS Live Streaming in Australia, UK, North America and Rest of the World

The West Indies vs Australia Test series will be available to stream across multiple platforms globally.

Australia: ESPN, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports, Disney+, Fetch TV

UK & Ireland: TNT Sports

New Zealand: ESPN

North America: Cricbuzz

Caribbean Region: ESPN Caribbean

