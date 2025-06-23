News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
WI vs AUS Tests Live Streaming Details
news

WI vs AUS Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch West Indies vs Australia Tests 2025 in India?

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: June 23, 2025
3 min read

The WI vs AUS Tests will begin on June 22.

WI vs AUS Tests Live Streaming Details

Australia will tour the West Indies for a series that includes different formats. The two teams will first play a three-match Test series, followed by a T20I series. These upcoming Tests will also mark the start of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for 2025-2027. Here, we look into the WI vs AUS live streaming details, squads, schedule, and more.

West Indies finished eighth in the WTC 2023-25. They played 13 matches, winning three, losing eight, and two ended in draws.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Australia are heading into this series after playing the final of the same WTC cycle, where they lost to South Africa by five wickets. Ahead of the final, they finished second on the points table with 13 wins, four losses, and two draws from 19 matches.

WI vs AUS Full Squads For Tests 2025

West Indies: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

ALSO READ:

WI vs AUS Test Series Schedule

  • 1st Test: June 25-29, Bridgetown, Barbados
  • 2nd Test: July 3-7, St George’s, Grenada
  • 3rd Test: July 12-16, Kingston, Jamaica

When will WI vs AUS Test matches take place?

The first two Test matches will start at 7:30 AM IST, which is 10:00 AM local time in the Caribbean. The third Test is a day-night match, and it will begin at midnight IST (1:30 PM local time).

Where to watch WI vs AUS Live Streaming in India?

The West Indies vs Australia Test series live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website.

WI vs AUS Live Streaming in Australia, UK, North America and Rest of the World

The West Indies vs Australia Test series will be available to stream across multiple platforms globally.

Australia: ESPN, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports, Disney+, Fetch TV

UK & Ireland: TNT Sports

New Zealand: ESPN

North America: Cricbuzz

Caribbean Region: ESPN Caribbean

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Australia
West Indies
WI vs AUS
WTC 2025-27
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Related posts

India Discard Pushes For Test Recall in County Championship 2025 For Nottinghamshire

India Discard Pushes For Test Recall in County Championship 2025 For Nottinghamshire

Ishan Kishan last played a Test match for India in 2023.
6:27 pm
Amogh Bodas
'India Was the Best Place to Prepare For the WTC Final...' - Josh Hazlewood Responds to Mitchell Johnson's Criticism

‘India Was the Best Place to Prepare For the WTC Final…’ – Josh Hazlewood Responds to Mitchell Johnson’s Criticism

the 34-year-old pacer was a part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL winning campaign recently.
5:17 pm
Amogh Bodas
Why India Stars Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw Are Contemplating A Move Out of Mumbai in Domestic Cricket

Why India Stars Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw Are Contemplating A Move Out of Mumbai in Domestic Cricket

Prithvi Shaw became the latest player to request for a No Objection Certificate from Mumbai to play domestic cricket elsewhere.
6:24 pm
Vishnu PN
‘Ball Achhe Se Dekhta Hu’: Rishabh Pant Goes Back on His Word Despite KL Rahul’s Warning; Miserably Fails His Template Scoop Shot [WATCH]

‘Ball Achhe Se Dekhta Hu’: Rishabh Pant Goes Back on His Word Despite KL Rahul’s Warning; Miserably Fails His Template Scoop Shot [WATCH]

5:16 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
‘Want White Jersey Before Blue’: SRH Star Aniket Verma Prioritises Test Aspirations Over White-Ball Debut for India After Stellar IPL 2025

‘Want White Jersey Before Blue’: SRH Star Prioritises Test Aspirations Over White-Ball Debut for India After Stellar IPL 2025

4:41 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Faf du Plessis Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Texas Super Kings MLC 2025

Delhi Capitals Star Sizzles Again in MLC 2025 To Boost IPL 2026 Retention Hopes, But Super Kings Franchise Lose Again

Washington Freedom recorded highest run chase of the MLC history against Texas Super Kings
3:39 pm
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.