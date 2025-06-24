News
Delhi Capitals, Former Punjab Kings Stars Smash Big Knocks in MLC 2025
Delhi Capitals, Former Punjab Kings Stars Smash Big Knocks in MLC 2025; IPL 2026 Fate Beckons

Last updated: June 24, 2025
The pair added 74 runs for the second wicket.

Delhi Capitals, Former Punjab Kings Stars Smash Big Knocks in MLC 2025

Jake Fraser-McGurk from Delhi Capitals and former Punjab Kings batter Matthew Short scored big runs for San Francisco Unicorns against MI New York in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. Their good form might help them in IPL 2026, as Fraser-McGurk will hope Delhi Capitals keep him and Short will look to get a bid in the auction.

Matthew Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk’s Heroics Set Up Huge Total

In the match, San Francisco Unicorns batted first and scored a big total of 246 for 4 in 20 overs. The main batters were Matthew Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk.

Matthew Short opened the innings and smashed 91 runs off just 43 balls, hitting nine fours and five sixes, with a strike rate of 211.63. He had an opening partnership of 86 runs with Tim Seifert, who got out in the 9th over.

Jake Fraser-McGurk came in at No.3 and played a quick knock, scoring 64 off only 26 balls. He hit a four and seven sixes, with a strike rate of 246.15. He and Short added 74 runs together before Short got out in the 14th over.

After that, Fraser-McGurk had a 32-run stand with Sanjay Krishnamurthi before getting out in the 16th over with the score at 192. In the last four overs, San Francisco added 54 more runs to finish at 246.

ALSO READ:

MI New York managed to score only 199 for 6 in 20 overs, as San Francisco won the match by 47 runs.

Matt Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk Make a Case for IPL 2026

Both players are having a strong MLC 2025 season. Matthew Short has scored 152 runs in just two matches with an average of 76.00 and a strike rate of 211.11. Jake Fraser-McGurk has made 196 runs in five matches at an average of 39.20 and a strike rate of 194.05.

This good form could be a turning point for both, especially with the IPL 2026 auction coming later this year. Even though Fraser-McGurk had a poor season with the bat for Delhi Capitals, he could still be retained if he keeps playing like this. For Matthew Short, this is also a big chance, as he went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction after playing the 2023 and 2024 seasons for Punjab Kings. His strong performance now could help him get a bid.

Delhi Capitals
IPL 2026
Jake Fraser-McGurk
Matthew Short
MLC 2025
Punjab Kings
San Francisco Unicorns
