Strike Rate Over 300, Former Punjab Kings Player Goes Berserk With 18-Ball 61 To Help Chambal Ghariyals Qualify for MP T20 League 2025 Final
Strike Rate Over 300, Former Punjab Kings Player Goes Berserk With 18-Ball 61 To Help Chambal Ghariyals Qualify for MP T20 League 2025 Final

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 24, 2025
2 min read
Strike Rate Over 300, Former Punjab Kings Player Goes Berserk With 18-Ball 61 To Help Chambal Ghariyals Qualify for MP T20 League 2025 Final

Former Punjab Kings (PBKS) cricketer Harpreet Singh gave a testament to his hitting prowess by slamming a whirlwind fifty in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League (MP T20 League 2025) to help his team Chambal Ghariyals qualify for the summit clash.

The 33-year-old, who has played for PBKS in the last two seasons (IPL 2023 and IPL 2024), slammed an 18-ball 61 in the semis match against the Gwalior Cheetahs. His knock comprised six boundaries and five maximums, which came at an explosive strike rate of 338.89.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Harpreet Singh’s heroics help Chambal Ghariyals outclass Gwalior Cheetahs by 7 wickets in MP T20 League 2025 semis

Speaking about the match, Harpreet’s batting heroics ensured the Ghariyals win the match comfortably in the end by 7 wickets after the game was curtailed due to poor weather.

ALSO READ:

The Cheetahs set up a massive target of 222 for the Ghariyals, courtesy of two fifties from Parth Chaudhary (63 off 27) and Parth Sahani (72 off 38) respectively along with a fiery cameo from Vikas Sharma (41 off 28 balls).

Coming to the chase, the Chambal outfit was dealt an early blow as they lost their opener Apurve Dwivedi cheaply for just 1 on the first ball of the second over.

Next, the rain intervened and the game was paused. It restarted after almost a two-hour wait with the match reduced to 8 overs and the target down to 108 (VJD method). Just three ball into the second start, Chambal lost their other opener in Ankush Singh.

Harpreet Singh then walked out at No.4 with the score reading 13 for 2 and took the game away from the opposition with his blitzkrieg to wrap up the contest with an over to spare. They will now take on the Bhopal Leopards on June 24 in a bid to win their maiden title.

Chandra Moulee Das
