Apart From KKR and SRH, Spinner Shivam Shukla Reveals Experience of Being With Different Franchises During IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

MP T20 League Spinner Reveals Being With 5 Different Franchises Including RCB and KKR During IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 23, 2025
4 min read

He has scalped 10 wickets in six matches of the ongoing Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 so far.

Apart From KKR and SRH, Spinner Shivam Shukla Reveals Experience of Being With Different Franchises During IPL 2025

The Rewa Jaguars bowler of the Madhya Pradesh T20 League, Shivam Shukla, has recently opened up about his experience of sharing different dressing rooms during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. In An Exclusive Conversation With Cricxtasy, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player shared how he became part of five different camps, including Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, during the latest edition of the IPL.

“Not two, I was with five teams. I was a net bowler with SRH, then [Glenn] Maxwell got injured, so Punjab called me as a replacement. Then Sandeep Sharma got injured, so Rahul Dravid sir called me for trials. Then Abhinandan Singh was injured, so RCB called me, and I was bowling for RCB,” he stated.

Earlier, he was a net bowler for the IPL 2024 runners-up SRH this season. Despite turning up for several franchise’s trials, the 29-year-old elaborated on how he missed out on a chance to enter an IPL team. The PBKS named Australian youngster Mitchell Owen as the replacement for Glenn Maxwell, while RR announced Proteas Nandre Burger to replace an injured Sandeep Sharma in their squad. Ultimately, the mystery spinner got picked by the KKR management to replace the Caribbean big-hitter, Rovman Powell.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

“Many teams called me for replacement. Unfortunately, what happened was that whenever they called me, they took a batsman instead. They didn’t take a bowler, it was fine. I got a good response from KKR. Now let’s see what happens next time,”

ALSO READ:

Shivam Shukla on Receiving Guidance from Varun Chakravarthy

The player also spoke about his experience with the star KKR mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. Shukla emphasised the humble personality of the Tamil Nadu spinner and explained how the KKR star helped him with his invaluable guidance.

“He is a very humble person because he helped me the most, as I was new there. Moreover, I was there for 8 to 9 days, for two matches. Varun Chakravarthy came and talked to me personally a lot. During bowling, we both bowled together. So he told me many things. He told me about my speed. He has a very humble nature. Otherwise, no one gives you that kind of attention,” he added.

Rewa Jaguars in Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025

After a cracking inaugural season last year, the Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 has become an even bigger stage, to produce some quality cricketers of Madhya Pradesh in front of a vast national audience. It has also included two new sides in the form of Chambal Ghariyals and Bundelkhand Bulls to the existing five teams — Jabalpur Royal Lions, Bhopal Leopards, Gwalior Cheetahs, Rewa Jaguars, and Indore Pink Panthers.

Following the fourth-place finish in the MP T20 League 2024, the Rewa Jaguars have made a stunning comeback in this edition. They have shown tremendous form in the ongoing domestic 20-over league of Madhya Pradesh. Skipper Himanshu Mantri and Co. have won four out of their five league-stage matches, with one wash-out due to rain, to qualify for the Semi-Finals of the tournament.

The KKR spinner, Shukla, has also continued his brilliant form in this league to scalp 10 wickets in six matches at a commendable economy of 7.4 so far. His best performance came in the third fixture of the Rewa Jaguars when the bowler bagged a three-wicket haul against the Chambal Ghariyals. They eventually won the match by 39 runs.

Shukla was also the Purple Cap winner in the MP T20 league last season. He scalped a total of 10 wickets in 4 matches, including a fifer, at an impressive economy of 6.94.

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

