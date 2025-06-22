News
Ben Duckett said Jasprit Bumrah is the best bowler in the world
indian-cricket-team

Jasprit Bumrah’s ‘Over From Hell’ Has England Star Conferring ‘Best Bowler in the World’ Tag

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: June 22, 2025
3 min read
Ben Duckett said Jasprit Bumrah is the best bowler in the world

England opener Ben Duckett had high praise for Jasprit Bumrah after the Indian fast bowler put on a strong performance on Day 2 of the first Test at Headingley. Bumrah was the best bowler for India while others like Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Ravindra Jadeja could not get any wickets.

India scored 471 runs in their first innings. By the end of the second day, England were 209 for 3. Jasprit Bumrah got the important wickets of openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, and also got Joe Root out. With these wickets, Bumrah went past Pakistan great Wasim Akram to become the Asian bowler with the most wickets in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Duckett Calls Bumrah the Best in the World

Speaking after play ended, Duckett said Bumrah is the best bowler in the world. He added that Bumrah is very hard to face and can do well in all types of conditions. Duckett said Bumrah is just as dangerous on flat Indian pitches as he is when the ball is swinging in England. He also said that England did well to keep things under control because the damage could have been much worse. According to him, a bowler like Bumrah cannot be allowed to bowl freely, as he is too skilled. The only option is to try to score runs off any poor deliveries.

“He is the best bowler in the world,” Duckett said. “He’s extremely hard to face. He’s good in any conditions; he’s good in India on the flattest pitches ever and when he’s coming in down the hill [at Headingley] with the lights on and it’s swinging both ways.

“I feel like we minimised the damage early on. It could have been a lot worse today… He is just a world-class bowler, and you can’t let someone like him just bowl; he’s too good for that. You’ve got to still try and put him under pressure, and try to put the bad balls away,” he added.

ALSO READ:

Brook Survives After Getting Out on a No Ball

Duckett also spoke to Sky Sports Cricket about Bumrah’s final over of the day. In that over, Bumrah bowled three no balls. One of those deliveries had Harry Brook out, but since it was a no ball, the wicket did not count and Brook remained not out. Duckett said it was a brilliant over to watch and felt glad that Brook was still batting at the end of the day.

“It’s a hell of an over, you know, watching him do his thing, Jasprit (Bumrah). He’s very good to watch, you know, and Brookie (Harry Brook) just to come off air. He’s not out. So happy days,” Duckett said.

Bumrah gave his best effort and was the main reason India got three wickets. The Indian team will now look forward to Day 3, hoping that the other bowlers can also step up and help the team stay ahead in the match.

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

