Nicholas Pooran was on the receiving end of a poor umpiring call during the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025.
indian-premier-league-ipl

Mumbai Indians Franchise Hit by Horror Decision From Umpire During MLC 2025 Clash After KKR Opener Stars

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: June 24, 2025
3 min read

He struggled to get going throughout his stay and had to leave in an unfortunate manner.



Nicholas Pooran was on the receiving end of a poor umpiring call during the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 fixture between MI New York and San Francisco Unicorns. He struggled to get going throughout his stay and had to leave in an unfortunate manner.

Haris Rauf bowled a wide yorker, to which Pooran tried to drill behind square with an open bat. However, he couldn’t get any connection, and the bat hit the ground, with the Unicorns players appealing in tandem.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

The umpire didn’t give it out, and Matthew Short sent it upstairs for a review. The replays showed the spike was due to the bat thrusting the ground, and there was a gap between the bat and ball.

ALSO READ:

But since there was a spike even when the ball passed through, the umpire felt Pooran had nicked it, saying there were two noises. It was a tricky decision, but the TV official ruled the batter out after checking multiple reviews, much to the displeasure of Pooran and MI New York, as there appeared to be a clear gap between the bat and ball.

Nicholas Pooran continues to struggle in MLC 2025

Nicholas Pooran came into the Major League Cricket 2025 high on confidence after a sensational IPL 2025 with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). However, he couldn’t achieve the same domination in the USA-based league and has had five consecutive failures to start the tournament.

He has scored only 66 runs at an abysmal average of 13.20 and a 100 strike rate in five outings, including a best of 33. He has been horribly out of touch, as visible by his latest innings against San Francisco Unicorns, where he could only score 15 runs in 17 deliveries without any boundaries.

His poor form has also impacted the team’s performances, as MI New York have been one of the worst-performing units this season. The New York-based franchise has won only a solitary game in five attempts and stand in the fourth spot.

They will need a quick turnaround to stay alive in the competition, and the captain, Pooran, must lead the way. He has already played numerous match-winning knocks in this tournament and must regain the beast mode as soon as possible.

haris rauf
MI New York
MLC 2025
Nicholas Pooran
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

