[WATCH] Sunil Gavaskar Asks Rishabh Pant To Do Cartwheel Celebration After Century, India Test Vice Captain Turns It Down

India legend Sunil Gavaskar was spotted asking Rishabh Pant to do his cartwheel celebration after the Test vice-captain slammed a twin century in the ongoing ENG vs IND 1st Test at Leeds.

After hitting 134 in the first innings, the dynamic left-hander slammed 118 in the second and scripted history to become the first Indian and only the second wicketkeeper in the world to achieve the feat.

Notably, Pant had done his iconic backflip after reaching three figures in the first innings but decided against doing an encore despite Gavaskar urging him to. Pant could be seen signalling with his hand towards the former Indian cricketer turned analyst, suggesting later.

Although Pant took off his gloves and helmet in an attempt to do the celebration, he eventually did not. One can presume that it was because he was hit in his legs and waist multiple times during his innings and he might have been sore.

Sunil Gavaskar goes from ‘Stupid, stupid, stupid’ to ‘Superb, superb, superb’

For the unversed, six months ago during the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Australia, Sunil Gavaskar criticised Rishabh Pant strongly on air for his poor shot selection by saying, ‘Stupid, stupid, stupid.’

However, Pant has managed to redeem himself now and in the eyes of Gavaskar, too, no less when he scored his seventh Test century earlier on Day 2. He reached his ton in spectacular fashion, by launching Shoaib Bashir for a six over wide long-on.

Sunil Gavaskar, who was commentating at the time, couldn’t contain his admiration and the former India captain exclaimed, “Superb, superb, superb!” in praise of Pant’s brilliance.

