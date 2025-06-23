News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
[WATCH] Sunil Gavaskar Asks Rishabh Pant To Do Cartwheel Celebration After Century, India Test Vice Captain Turns It Down
news

[WATCH] Sunil Gavaskar Asks Rishabh Pant To Do Cartwheel Celebration After Century, India Test Vice Captain Turns It Down

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 23, 2025
2 min read
[WATCH] Sunil Gavaskar Asks Rishabh Pant To Do Cartwheel Celebration After Century, India Test Vice Captain Turns It Down

India legend Sunil Gavaskar was spotted asking Rishabh Pant to do his cartwheel celebration after the Test vice-captain slammed a twin century in the ongoing ENG vs IND 1st Test at Leeds.

After hitting 134 in the first innings, the dynamic left-hander slammed 118 in the second and scripted history to become the first Indian and only the second wicketkeeper in the world to achieve the feat.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Notably, Pant had done his iconic backflip after reaching three figures in the first innings but decided against doing an encore despite Gavaskar urging him to. Pant could be seen signalling with his hand towards the former Indian cricketer turned analyst, suggesting later.

Watch the video of the incident below.

Although Pant took off his gloves and helmet in an attempt to do the celebration, he eventually did not. One can presume that it was because he was hit in his legs and waist multiple times during his innings and he might have been sore.

ALSO READ:

Sunil Gavaskar goes from ‘Stupid, stupid, stupid’ to ‘Superb, superb, superb’

For the unversed, six months ago during the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Australia, Sunil Gavaskar criticised Rishabh Pant strongly on air for his poor shot selection by saying, ‘Stupid, stupid, stupid.’

However, Pant has managed to redeem himself now and in the eyes of Gavaskar, too, no less when he scored his seventh Test century earlier on Day 2. He reached his ton in spectacular fashion, by launching Shoaib Bashir for a six over wide long-on.

Sunil Gavaskar, who was commentating at the time, couldn’t contain his admiration and the former India captain exclaimed, “Superb, superb, superb!” in praise of Pant’s brilliance.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 1st Test
RIshabh Pant
Sunil Gavaskar
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Defending Champions Barbados Royals Sign RCB Youngster, Another Delhi Capitals Star Picked After WBBL Setback in WCPL 2025 Draft

Defending Champions Barbados Royals Sign RCB Youngster, Another Delhi Capitals Star Picked After WBBL Setback in WCPL 2025 Draft

The WCPL 2025 will kick off from September 6 in the West Indies.
10:35 pm
Amogh Bodas
delhi-capitals-ipl-2025-recruit madhav tiwari-stands-out-with-31-ball-65-as-bhopal-leopards-edge-rewa-jaguars-to-qualify-for-mp-t20-league-2025-final

Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Recruit Stands Out With 31-Ball 65*  As Bhopal Leopards Edge Rewa Jaguars To Qualify for MP T20 League 2025 Final

Bhopal Leopards will take on either Gwalior Cheetahs or Chambal Ghariyals in the MP T20 League 2025 final on Tuesday.
8:20 pm
Vishnu PN
Rishabh Pant Slams Twin Century in ENG vs IND 1st Test, Becomes First Indian Wicketkeeper To Achieve Landmark Feat

Rishabh Pant Slams Twin Century in ENG vs IND 1st Test, Becomes First Indian Wicketkeeper To Achieve Landmark Feat

10:21 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
India Discard Pushes For Test Recall in County Championship 2025 For Nottinghamshire

India Discard Pushes For Test Recall in County Championship 2025 For Nottinghamshire

Ishan Kishan last played a Test match for India in 2023.
6:27 pm
Amogh Bodas
WI vs AUS Tests Live Streaming Details

WI vs AUS Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch West Indies vs Australia Tests 2025 in India?

The WI vs AUS Tests will begin on June 22.
5:53 pm
Sagar Paul
'India Was the Best Place to Prepare For the WTC Final...' - Josh Hazlewood Responds to Mitchell Johnson's Criticism

‘India Was the Best Place to Prepare For the WTC Final…’ – Josh Hazlewood Responds to Mitchell Johnson’s Criticism

the 34-year-old pacer was a part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL winning campaign recently.
7:02 pm
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.