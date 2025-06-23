News
India Discard Pushes For Test Recall in County Championship 2025 For Nottinghamshire
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: June 23, 2025
Ishan Kishan last played a Test match for India in 2023.

The County Championship 2025 is in full swing in England. And as for the Indians, it just got more interesting because of the four Indian players who have signed contracts to play for their county clubs. Out of them, Ishan Kishan has stood first in terms of occupying the headlines. The promising youngster has scored 87 runs in just 98 deliveries on his debut for Nottinghamshire. His runs came at a healthy strike rate of 88.77, which was impressive. 

Nottinghamshire are currently playing against Yorkshire, who are placed ninth in the points table. Nottinghamshire, on the other hand, is placed first in the points table. Having played seven games, they have managed to clinch victories in four of them, just losing one. Yorkshire, on the other hand, has just managed a solitary victory out of their seven games and will hope that they get on track soon. 

Nottinghamshire Debutant Ishan Kishan in Tests

The Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batter has represented his national side. Playing just two games, he has scored 78 runs, which comprises a well-made fifty. Both of his games have come in the West Indies. Kishan was dropped from Tests and subsequently removed from the BCCI’s central contracts. This came after his decision to skip the Ranji Trophy matches after requesting a break from the South Africa Test series. 

The BCCI requires its contracted players to participate in domestic matches to be eligible for selection in the national side. Therefore, Kishan’s inability to play the Ranji Trophy despite being fit was seen as a disregard for this policy. Kishan will be eyeing a successful County stint with Nottinghamshire to prove a point of his ability in the longest format of the game. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

