Rishabh Pant Slams Twin Century in ENG vs IND 1st Test, Becomes First Indian Wicketkeeper To Achieve Landmark Feat

India Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant gave a sheer testament to his batting prowess by slamming a twin century in the ongoing ENG vs IND 1st Test at Headingley. After hitting 137 in the first innings, the dynamic left-hander did an encore in the second innings as well.

In the process, Rishabh Pant became the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to register twin centuries in the longest format. In fact, the 27-year-old is only the second cricketer in the history of the sport to achieve the feat after Zimbabwe’s Andy Flower did it in 2001.

Pant eventually departed for 118 in the second innings but his knock put India in a dominant position to push for an outcome in the series opener of the five-match series.

Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul inch India’s lead close to 300

Pant’s heroics, along with a century from KL Rahul have propelled India close to a 300-run lead. With the game already into the penultimate day, India will look to add some quick runs and take their lead to 350-400 before deciding to declare.

Earlier, India has posted a total of 471 in their first innings, courtesy of three individual tons from Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The hosts responded with 465 while Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers with his five-wicket haul. Prasidh Krishna contributed with three scalps while Mohammed Siraj finished with two.

The Shubman Gill-led side is eying to break a jinx of 18 years of not having won a Test series on English soil and if the Men in Blue can manage to eke out a win at Leeds, it will give their ambitions a strong boost for the remainder of the tour.

