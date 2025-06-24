Likely Mumbai Indians Retained and Released Players List Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction: MI Target Players

The Mumbai Indians (MI) head into the IPL 2026 Auction facing one of their most important rebuilding phases in recent years. After falling short in IPL 2025, exiting in the Qualifier 2 against Punjab Kings, the five-time champions will look to recalibrate their squad and correct key imbalances that were exposed during the last season.

A Mixed IPL 2025 Season for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians’ 2025 campaign was a tale of two halves. A shaky start saw them lose four of their first five matches. But a strong mid-season revival, including six wins in seven games, reignited hopes of a deep playoff run. Ultimately, inconsistency in key moments prevented MI from progressing to the final, highlighting areas that now demand urgent attention ahead of IPL 2026.

Mumbai Indians Current Squad Summary

Category Player Role Batting Style Bowling Style BATTERS ✈️ Jonny Bairstow Wicketkeeper Batter Right-hand Bat Right-arm Medium ✈️ Bevon Jacobs Middle-order Batter Right-hand Bat Right-arm Medium Robin Minz Wicketkeeper Left-hand Bat Slow Left-arm Orthodox Naman Dhir Top-order Batter Right-hand Bat Right-arm Offbreak Rohit Sharma Top-order Batter Right-hand Bat Right-arm Offbreak Krishnan Shrijith Wicketkeeper Batter Left-hand Bat Right-arm Offbreak Suryakumar Yadav Batter Right-hand Bat Right-arm Medium, Offbreak ✈️ Ryan Rickelton (Withdrawn) Wicketkeeper Batter Left-hand Bat — ALLROUNDERS Hardik Pandya (c) Allrounder Right-hand Bat Right-arm Medium Fast ✈️ Charith Asalanka Batting Allrounder Left-hand Bat Right-arm Offbreak Raj Bawa Allrounder Left-hand Bat Right-arm Medium Fast ✈️ Mitchell Santner Bowling Allrounder Left-hand Bat Slow Left-arm Orthodox Tilak Varma Batting Allrounder Left-hand Bat Right-arm Offbreak ✈️ Corbin Bosch (Withdrawn) Allrounder Right-hand Bat Right-arm Fast Medium ✈️ Will Jacks (Withdrawn) Batting Allrounder Right-hand Bat Right-arm Offbreak BOWLERS Ashwani Kumar Bowler Left-hand Bat Left-arm Medium ✈️ Trent Boult Bowler Right-hand Bat Left-arm Fast Medium Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Right-hand Bat Right-arm Fast Deepak Chahar Bowler Right-hand Bat Right-arm Medium ✈️ Richard Gleeson Bowler Right-hand Bat Right-arm Fast Medium ✈️ Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Right-hand Bat Right-arm Offbreak Satyanarayana Raju Bowler Right-hand Bat Right-arm Medium Fast Karn Sharma Bowler Left-hand Bat Legbreak Googly Raghu Sharma Bowler Right-hand Bat Legbreak Arjun Tendulkar Bowler Left-hand Bat Left-arm Medium Fast ✈️ Reece Topley Bowler Right-hand Bat Left-arm Fast Medium ✈️ AM Ghazanfar (Withdrawn) Bowler Right-hand Bat Right-arm Offbreak Vignesh Puthur (Withdrawn) Bowler Right-hand Bat Left-arm Wrist Spin ✈️ Lizaad Williams (Withdrawn) Bowler Left-hand Bat Right-arm Medium Fast

Squad Reset: Likely MI Released Players Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

As part of their restructuring process, MI are likely to release several players, opening up slots for reinforcements:

Robin Minz

Karn Sharma

Reece Topley ✈️

Raj Angad Bawa

Venkat Satyanarayana Raju

Bevon Jacobs ✈️

Lizaad Williams ✈️

Mujeeb ur Rahman ✈️

Vignesh Puthur

Raghu Sharma

Charith Asalanka ✈️

Richard Gleeson ✈️

Corbin Bosch ✈️

These releases could potentially allow Mumbai Indians to plug holes that were exposed during the IPL 2025 season.

Likely MI Retention List for IPL 2026

Likely Retained Players: Jonny Bairstow ✈️, Naman Dhir, Rohit Sharma, Krishnan Shrijith, Suryakumar Yadav, Ryan Rickelton ✈️, Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner ✈️, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks ✈️, Ashwani Kumar, Trent Boult ✈️, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Arjun Tendulkar, AM Ghazanfar ✈️

Key Gaps Mumbai Indians Aim To Fill Before IPL 2026

Bowling Depth Beyond Jasprit Bumrah

While Jasprit Bumrah remains MI’s pace spearhead, the lack of consistent support, particularly outside the powerplay, was glaring. On days when Bumrah struggled or was targeted early, MI lacked options to pull the game back. The lack of experience of Ashwani Kumar and an off season with the ball for Hardik Pandya didn’t quite help. MI will prioritize acquiring bowlers who can operate in the middle overs and offer variety in the IPL 2026 auction.

Potential Targets:

Nandre Burger (Left-arm pace option, complementing Bumrah and Boult)

(Left-arm pace option, complementing Bumrah and Boult) Tristan Luus (Young South African speedster with raw pace)

(Young South African speedster with raw pace) Umesh Yadav (experienced Indian pacer who can move the new ball and be more potent than Deepak Chahar on Wankhede wicket)

All of them can add significantly to MI’s pace attack, offering flexibility across different phases of the innings.

Lack of Quality Spin Variety Outside Mitchell Santner

Mumbai have long lacked a frontline right-arm off-spinner, which creates an imbalance against left-handed heavy batting lineups. Depending solely on the left-arm option of Mitchell Santner with some help from the part-time off-spin of Will Jacks limited their tactical flexibility in IPL 2025. While Jarn Sharma delivered in parts, he wasn’t great enough to be retained.

Potential Solution:

Michael Bracewell – A versatile off-spinning all-rounder who can also finish games with the bat, offering dual value.

– A versatile off-spinning all-rounder who can also finish games with the bat, offering dual value. Swapnil Singh – If RCB release their left-arm spinner, MI could target him in the IPL 2026 auction to do the Santner role and free up an overseas slot.

– If RCB release their left-arm spinner, MI could target him in the IPL 2026 auction to do the Santner role and free up an overseas slot. Retaining Allah Ghazanfar – The Afghanistan teenage sensation was injured for IPL 2025 and replaced by Mujeeb ur Rahman, but he could be retained in a bid to add more of difficult overs to their bowling combination.

– The Afghanistan teenage sensation was injured for IPL 2025 and replaced by Mujeeb ur Rahman, but he could be retained in a bid to add more of difficult overs to their bowling combination. Maxwell Swaminathan – Given his recent success in the T20 Mumbai League and familiarity with MI as a net bowler, Maxwell Swaminathan could be a smart, low-cost spin option for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2026 auction.

– Given his recent success in the T20 Mumbai League and familiarity with MI as a net bowler, Maxwell Swaminathan could be a smart, low-cost spin option for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2026 auction. Harsh Aghav – The 18-year-old from T20 Mumbai League has a rare profile as a hard-hitting lower-order batter combined with accurate leg-spin and is an exciting multi-dimensional option for MI.

All said and done, someone like Bracewell could not only address the spin gap but also strengthen the lower middle order and is also linked with the MI New York franchise in Major League Cricket. He could be a major target for MI.

Top-Order Stability and Power-Hitting Options Alongside Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Co.

While MI boast powerful names like Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma, they occasionally lacked consistency at the very top, especially when chasing big targets or setting imposing totals.

Potential Pickups:

Kyle Mayers – Offers aggressive starts and the added benefit of a sixth bowling option.

– Offers aggressive starts and the added benefit of a sixth bowling option. Monank Patel – A left-field Indian-eligible option, performing well for MI’s affiliate in MLC 2025 (MI New York) . He could provide batting solidity and flexibility at the top.

– A left-field Indian-eligible option, performing well for MI’s affiliate in . He could provide batting solidity and flexibility at the top. Retaining Jonny Bairstow – Bairstow only played in the IPL 2025 playoffs, but showed that he can be the ideal opening partner to Rohit Sharma. They also have Ryan Rickelton in the mix and retaining the duo would ensure MI needn’t go opener shopping at the IPL 0226 auction.

– Bairstow only played in the IPL 2025 playoffs, but showed that he can be the ideal opening partner to Rohit Sharma. They also have Ryan Rickelton in the mix and retaining the duo would ensure MI needn’t go opener shopping at the IPL 0226 auction. Tushar Raheja – With Mumbai Indians lacking strong Indian top-order backup options beyond their core, Tushar Raheja’s sensational TNPL 2025 form makes him an attractive target for MI in IPL 2026 auction.

– With Mumbai Indians lacking strong Indian top-order backup options beyond their core, Tushar Raheja’s sensational TNPL 2025 form makes him an attractive target for MI in IPL 2026 auction. Sahil Parakh – Sahil Parakh’s aggressive batting in Maharashtra Premier League 2025 makes him a tempting domestic top-order prospect for MI in IPL 2026.

Full List of Mumbai Indians (MI) Potential IPL 2026 Auction Targets

Player Name Role India/Overseas Nandre Burger ✈️ Left-arm fast bowler Overseas Tristan Luus ✈️ Fast bowler (raw pace) Overseas Umesh Yadav Experienced Indian pacer India Michael Bracewell ✈️ Off-spinning all-rounder, finisher Overseas Swapnil Singh Left-arm spinner India Maxwell Swaminathan Off-spinning all-rounder India Harsh Aghav Leg-spinning all-rounder (lower-order batter) India Kyle Mayers ✈️ Top-order power-hitter & sixth bowling option Overseas Monank Patel ✈️ Top-order batter USA Tushar Raheja Top-order batter India Sahil Parakh Top-order batter India

Can Mumbai Indians Return As Title Winners in IPL 2026?

After four seasons without lifting the trophy, Mumbai Indians approach IPL 2026 with both urgency and opportunity. A strong auction performance addressing the exposed gaps could restore their championship credentials. MI’s reputation for unearthing future stars and building formidable squads means no one should write them off.

As the auction approaches, all eyes will be on how the Mumbai Indians recalibrate their squad dynamics in pursuit of their sixth IPL title.

