Mumbai Indians Lock Another South Africa Teenage Sensation In Overseas League, IPL 2026 Auction Hopes Alive

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Mumbai Indians (MI) have continued with their trend of signing young Proteas stars with the latest being Dale Steyn clone Tristan Luus. The 19-year-old South African speedster was signed by MI’s Major League Cricket (MLC 2025) franchise MI New York ahead of the new season starting tomorrow (June 22).

Luus, who previously played for the MI Cape Town side in the SA20 2025 earlier this year now has a chance to impress the franchise owners and other IPL teams and become a hot commodity in the IPL 2026 auction later in the year

The Mumbai Indians have previously signed a number of Proteas youngsters in Dewald Brevis, both Jansen brothers (Marco and Duan), Kwena Maphaka, Gerald Coetzee and Tristan Stubbs amongst others.

Will Tristan Luus be able to make it to the playing XI of MI New York in MLC 2025?

Looking at the MI New York squad for this season, it will be tough for Tristan Luus to make a place in the playing XI since they already have experienced bowlers in the form of Trent Boult and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Still, MI might give him a chance or two and he needs to make good use of every opportunity that comes his way.

ALSO READ:

Tristan Luus impressed during the U19 World Cup last year

Luus was a standout performer in South Africa’s U-19 World Cup campaign last year, taking 7 wickets in 5 matches, including 3/25 against Zimbabwe while maintaining an economy rate of 4.15. His 3/37 in the semifinal against India showcased his potential, even though South Africa fell short.

He has done well in domestic cricket too, claiming 22 wickets in 11 List-A games and 3 wickets in three T20s for the Dolphins.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.