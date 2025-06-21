News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Mumbai Indians Lock Another South Africa Teenage Sensation In Overseas League, IPL 2026 Auction Hopes Alive
indian-premier-league-ipl

Mumbai Indians Lock Another South Africa Teenage Sensation In Overseas League, IPL 2026 Auction Hopes Alive

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 21, 2025
2 min read
Mumbai Indians Lock Another South Africa Teenage Sensation In Overseas League, IPL 2026 Auction Hopes Alive

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Mumbai Indians (MI) have continued with their trend of signing young Proteas stars with the latest being Dale Steyn clone Tristan Luus. The 19-year-old South African speedster was signed by MI’s Major League Cricket (MLC 2025) franchise MI New York ahead of the new season starting tomorrow (June 22).

Luus, who previously played for the MI Cape Town side in the SA20 2025 earlier this year now has a chance to impress the franchise owners and other IPL teams and become a hot commodity in the IPL 2026 auction later in the year

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

The Mumbai Indians have previously signed a number of Proteas youngsters in Dewald Brevis, both Jansen brothers (Marco and Duan), Kwena Maphaka, Gerald Coetzee and Tristan Stubbs amongst others.

Will Tristan Luus be able to make it to the playing XI of MI New York in MLC 2025?

Looking at the MI New York squad for this season, it will be tough for Tristan Luus to make a place in the playing XI since they already have experienced bowlers in the form of Trent Boult and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Still, MI might give him a chance or two and he needs to make good use of every opportunity that comes his way.

ALSO READ:

Tristan Luus impressed during the U19 World Cup last year

Luus was a standout performer in South Africa’s U-19 World Cup campaign last year, taking 7 wickets in 5 matches, including 3/25 against Zimbabwe while maintaining an economy rate of 4.15. His 3/37 in the semifinal against India showcased his potential, even though South Africa fell short.

He has done well in domestic cricket too, claiming 22 wickets in 11 List-A games and 3 wickets in three T20s for the Dolphins.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2026
MI New York
MLC 2025
Mumbai Indians
Tristan Luus
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

'If You Want to Play for India...': Nehal Wadhera Recalls Rahul Dravid's Suggestion Behind His IPL 2025 Role for Punjab Kings

‘If You Want to Play for India…’: Youngster Recalls Rahul Dravid’s Suggestion Behind His IPL 2025 Role for Punjab Kings

He scored 369 runs in 16 matches of the IPL 2025.
3:14 pm
Sreejita Sen
Discarded RCB Player Finn Allen Shines Again in MLC 2025; Smashes Breathtaking 78 off 35 to Raise Stocks Before IPL 2026 Auction

Discarded RCB Player Shines Again in MLC 2025; Smashes Breathtaking 78 off 35 to Raise Stocks Before IPL 2026 Auction

Previously, he kicked off the tournament with an astonishing 151 runs off 51 balls.
1:16 pm
Sreejita Sen
IPL 2026 Auction Date and Venue

IPL 2026 Auction Date and Venue: When and Where Will Mini-Auction Happen?

The IPL 2026 auction is scheduled to follow the conclusion of the December–January trade window and take place early in 2026.
1:12 pm
CX Staff Writer
Delhi Capitals Star Faf du Plessis Hits Refresh After Poor IPL 2025 With Spectacular Hundred in MLC 2025, Could Be Retained For Next Season

Delhi Capitals Star Smashes Spectacular Hundred in MLC 2025, Could Be Retained For IPL 2026

He scored only 202 runs in nine matches of IPL 2025.
1:38 pm
Sreejita Sen
ipl 2026 released players list including glenn maxwell ishan kishan liam livingstone

IPL 2026: Potential List of Released Players of All 10 Teams Ahead of Mini Auction Ft. Multiple RCB and SRH Overseas Stars

June 20, 2025
CX Staff Writer
Rohit Sharma Gifts Bat To CSK Batting Talent Ayush Mhatre Ahead Of England Tour

Rohit Sharma Gifts Bat To CSK Batting Talent Ahead Of England Tour

June 19, 2025
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.