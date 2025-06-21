News
Discarded RCB Player Finn Allen Shines Again in MLC 2025; Smashes Breathtaking 78 off 35 to Raise Stocks Before IPL 2026 Auction
indian-premier-league-ipl

Discarded RCB Player Shines Again in MLC 2025; Smashes Breathtaking 78 off 35 to Raise Stocks Before IPL 2026 Auction

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 21, 2025
3 min read

Previously, he kicked off the tournament with an astonishing 151 runs off 51 balls.

Discarded RCB Player Finn Allen Shines Again in MLC 2025; Smashes Breathtaking 78 off 35 to Raise Stocks Before IPL 2026 Auction

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Finn Allen has continued his purple patch in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 for his team San Francisco Unicorns. With his hard-hitting skills on display, franchises may look to add the New Zealand player to their squad ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Finn Allen in MLC 2025

The 26-year-old kickstarted the MLC 2025 with a blazing knock. He notched up a mammoth 151-run knock off just 51 balls, against the defending champions Washington Freedom, at an astonishing strike rate of 296.07. This whirlwind knock from the MLC 2025 opening night included a jaw-dropping 19 sixes and five boundaries. His heroics powered the Unicorns to 269/5, which is the highest total in MLC history.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

The opener followed it up with a 27-ball-52 in their next clash against the Los Angeles Knight Riders. This knock included five boundaries and four sixes at a blistering strike rate of 192.59 which guided the team to back-to-back victories.

ALSO READ:

The batter once again showed his excellent form against the Texas Super Kings to end their unbeaten run in the tournament so far. His 78 runs off 35 deliveries, at a blazing strike rate of 222.85, earned the Unicorns their third successive win in the league.

Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns

After electing to field first, Matthew Short and Co. restricted the Super Kings to 198/5 after 20 overs. The Super Kings skipper Faf du Plessis smashed his second MLC century, which was the only notable knock from the first innings. His 100 runs off 51 balls included six fours and seven over-boundaries.

However, a stunning 117-run partnership off just 52 deliveries between captain Short (61 runs off 29 balls) and Allen, helped the Unicorns to chase the target easily under 17 overs. Australian youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk finished things off with a brilliant knock of 37 runs off 25 balls.

If Allen continues to carry on with his blazing form, many IPL franchises may show interest in picking him in the IPL 2026 player auction. With his big-hitting abilities and wicket-keeping skills, he might prove to be a crucial addition to an IPL franchise’s squad for the next season.

Finn Allen
Major League Cricket 2025
MLC 2025
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
San Francisco Unicorns
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

