Delhi Capitals Star Faf du Plessis Hits Refresh After Poor IPL 2025 With Spectacular Hundred in MLC 2025, Could Be Retained For Next Season
news

Delhi Capitals Star Hits Refresh After Poor IPL 2025 With Spectacular Hundred in MLC 2025, Could Be Retained For Next Season

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 21, 2025
4 min read

He scored only 202 runs in nine matches of IPL 2025.

Delhi Capitals Star Faf du Plessis Hits Refresh After Poor IPL 2025 With Spectacular Hundred in MLC 2025, Could Be Retained For Next Season

Star South Africa batter Faf du Plessis has regained his form in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, to notch up a smashing hundred for his franchise Texas Super Kings, against the San Francisco Unicorns. He was coming on the back of a poor Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season with the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns

MLC 2024 runners-up San Francisco Unicorns continues their unbeaten run as they handed the Texas Super Kings their first defeat of this season so far. After being invited to bat first, the Super Kings put up 198/5 on the scoreboard after 20 overs.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Captain Du Plessis hit his second MLC century to power the team’s total near 200. He scored 100 runs in 51 balls at a blazing strike rate of 196.07. The skipper’s heroics also included six fours and seven over-boundaries in the innings. His previous century in this tournament came against the Washington Freedom last season when he notched up 100 runs off 58 deliveries.

Apart from this fiery knock from the skipper, Saiteja Mukkamalla also contributed with his 24-ball-38. Coming in at No.3, he hit three four and two over-boundaries at a strike rate of 158.33. Another Proteas player Calvin Savage provided a perfect finish to the Super Kings’ innings. The all-rounder scored 19 runs off just 10 balls including three boundaries.

ALSO READ:

However, an astonishing opening partnership between the Unicorns skipper Matthew Short and Finn Allen, helped them chase the total under 17 overs. They scored 61 runs off 29 balls and 78 runs off 35 balls, respectively. Jake Fraser-McGurk also contributed with a 25-ball-37.

Faf du Plessis: IPL 2026 Retention Chances

He has had a below-par season in the recently concluded IPL 2025. After his three-year captaincy stint with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, DC acquired the veteran Proteas batter for his base price of INR 2 crores in the IPL 2025 player auction. However, du Plessis managed to score only 202 runs in nine matches, at a poor strike rate of 123.93. He also scored just two fifty-plus knocks this season.

DC, who are yet to get their hands on the silverware for a long 18 years, got off to a flier in IPL 2025 with four successive wins to kick off the tournament. However, they couldn’t carry on with the winning momentum and crashed out from the race to playoffs with just three wins in the following 10 matches. They finished the season in fifth place with seven wins and 15 points.

The franchise will look to make a strong comeback in the IPL 2026 to put an end to their near-two-decade-long title drought. They have a solid opening option in the form of Australian youngster Fraser-McGurk. Though he had a dismal season for DC this year, but has made a tremendous comeback in the MLC 2025. Earlier, he also scored a match-winning 38-ball-88 against the LA Knight Riders.

However, if the 40-year-old could carry on with his brilliant form, the franchise may retain him for the next IPL season. The batter is widely known for his excellent fielding skills, even at this age. He was also in the headlines, a few days back, for a stunning grab off MI New York batter Michael Bracewell. Moreover, Faf du Plessis was appointed as the vice-captain of DC and even led the franchise in a few matches in the absence of their usual skipper Axar Patel. His experience, backed by good form, might lead the team to retain him for the IPL 2026.

DC
Delhi Capitals
Faf du Plessis
IPL 2025
Major League Cricket 2025
MLC 2025
Texas Super Kings
