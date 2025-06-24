News
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Romario Shepherd starred in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 again
indian-premier-league-ipl

RCB All-Rounder Stars in MLC 2025 With the Ball After IPL 2025 Final Heroics, Drowns Mumbai Indians Franchise’s Chase in One Over

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: June 24, 2025
3 min read

No other bowler from both sides had an economy rate lower than him.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Romario Shepherd starred in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 again

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Romario Shepherd starred in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 again during the fixture against MI New York. While he couldn’t make a big impact with the bat, the Caribbean all-rounder showcased his ability with the ball by snaring crucial wickets.

Romario dismissed two batters – Quinton de Kock and Michael Bracewell – to shift the game in San Francisco Unicorns’ favour. Both wickets came in consecutive deliveries, one of a set batter looking to game away and the other of a dangerous player who can change the flow of the contest within a few balls.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Quinton was batting exceptionally well and had already scored 70 runs, including eight boundaries and two maximums, and Shepherd provided a big breakthrough on the first delivery of the 17th over. On the next delivery, he cramped Bracewell for room and bowled him with a straight delivery to put MI New York out of the contest.

Eventually, Shepherd ended with 2/30 in his four-over spell in a high-scoring contest. No other bowler from both sides had an economy rate lower than Shepherd’s 7.50, showing how well he bowled on a flat surface.

RCB might retain Romario Shepherd for IPL 2026

Romario Shepherd has always been a quality player who can contribute with both bat and ball, but he has lately brought the much-needed consistency to his game. He enjoyed an exceptional IPL 2025 after warming the bench for the initial matches and has since evolved.

ALSO READ:

His bowling has improved significantly, and Shepherd has become more reliable as a bowler, nailing his goals well under pressure. Now, combine that with his hard-hitting abilities, and teams get a complete package that provides balance and quality to the XI.

RCB are likely to retain him ahead of IPL 2026, given how well he performed in limited chances in their title-winning season. His value will be high if he comes in the auction, and RCB don’t have many quality pace-bowling all-rounders in their ranks either.

They might release Liam Livingstone and free some budget for the next auction, but Shepherd is a must-have in the squad. RCB bought him at his mere base price of 1.50 crore, so he is not costing them too much either.

IPL 2025
MLC 2025
RCB
Romario Shepherd
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
