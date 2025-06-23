Punjab Kings’ Mid-Season Replacement Strengthens IPL 2026 Retention Chances With Another Breathtaking All-Round Performance in MLC 2025

He performed exceptionally well with both bat and ball to help his team register another comprehensive victory.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Mitchell Owen showcased his superior all-round expertise again while playing for Washington Freedom in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. He performed exceptionally well with both bat and ball to help his team register another comprehensive victory.

Bowling first, Owen snared three wickets for 33 runs in his three-over spell, dismissing big batters like Smit Patel, Faf du Plessis, and Donovan Ferreira. All three batters looked in nice touch and would have taken their team to a massive first-innings total had the Aussie all-rounder not removed them in time.

Later, while batting, Owen opened the innings and played a fabulous knock of 89 runs in just 52 deliveries, including eight fours and five maximums, at a strike rate of 171.15. 69.66% of his total runs came via boundaries, and Owen ended as the top run scorer for his team.

He would have liked to convert this knock into a century, but his innings ensured Washington Freedom were in a winning position when he was dismissed. Owen ended the game as the leading wicket-taker and run-scorer for his side, as the Freedom continued their winning run by registering their fourth successive victory.

Mitchell Owen boosts his IPL 2026 retention chances with consistent performances

Mitchell Owen has been in splendid form in the ongoing 2025 Major League Cricket. He has consistently performed with both bat and ball and has evolved in this competition.

Owen is currently the second-leading run-scorer this season, with 245 runs at an average of 49 and a 204.17 strike rate in five outings, including two fifties. Additionally, he is the third-leading wicket-taker, with nine wickets at an average of 15.22 in five innings, including a best of 3/18.

He got only one innings in IPL 2025, where he was dismissed for a duck and didn’t bowl any overs. However, a solitary innings won’t be enough to judge his capabilities, and given his recent form, Punjab Kings might be looking to retain him ahead of the next season.

There’s also the Ricky Ponting factor; he is the head coach of the Washington Freedom and has worked closely with Owen in this tournament. He was responsible for his signing at the Punjab Kings and would want to give him more opportunities next season.

