Punjab Kings Overseas Star Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention After MLC 2025 Heroics

Star Australian all-rounder Mitchell Owen has once again produced a match-winning performance for his Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 franchise Washington Freedom against the MI New York. Previously, he joined the Punjab Kings (PBKS) as an injury replacement for his fellow national all-rounder Glenn Maxwell in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Washington Freedom vs MI New York

After an early stumble against the MLC 2024 runners-up San Francisco Unicorns, the reigning champions, Washington Freedom, have made a brilliant turnaround in the league to register three successive victories. Following their call to field first against the MI New York, the Washington Freedom bowling unit restricted them to 188/4 after 20 overs. Owen was the second most economical bowler of the innings as he conceded only 29 runs in his four-over quota and scalped a wicket.

While chasing, the opener provided a smashing start with his blistering 60-run knock off 26 balls at a fierce strike rate of 230.76. The 23-year-old’s heroics also included five boundaries and as many sixes in the innings. Crucial contributions from the middle order and a 16-run cameo off five deliveries from the skipper Maxwell helped them chase the target with four balls remaining.

Owen has also played an important role in all of their previous three matches so far. His stats from the latest three clashes reads as — 39 runs off 20 balls and 1/33(3) against the San Francisco Unicorns, an 11-ball-25 knock and 1/24(4) against the Seattle Orcas and 32 runs off 11 deliveries and 3/18(3) against the Los Angeles Knight Riders.

IPL 2026 Retention Chances of Mitchell Owen

With the consistent all-round show in the MLC 2025, Owen has increased the possibility of being retained by his IPL 2025 franchise PBKS. However, the player did not get enough chances in the latest edition as he featured in only one match for the Punjab outfit. But the franchise may look to retain him in place of Maxwell, whom he replaced in the squad this year, following the 36-year-old’s continuation of dismal form.

After being acquired for INR 4.20 crore in the IPL 2025 player auction, Maxwell managed to score only 48 runs and took four wickets in seven matches of this season. The all-rounder also holds a poor record for PBKS as he has put up only 1,294 runs in 65 matches across five IPL seasons for the franchise. Moreover, he has had only three 400-plus seasons in his 12-year-long IPL career so far. If Maxwell’s fellow countryman Owen could carry on with his fiery form, he might be a strong contender to replace the 36-year-old in the PBKS squad for IPL 2026.

