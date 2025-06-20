News
Jabalpur Royal Lions MP T20 League 2025
mp-t20-league

Pankaj Patel Makes Strong Comeback With 4-fer As Jabalpur Royal Lions Register Consecutive Wins in MP T20 League 2025

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: June 20, 2025
3 min read

They won over Rewa Jaguars by 21 runs.

Jabalpur Royal Lions MP T20 League 2025

Competing in Match No.16 of the Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025, Jabalpur Royal Lions registered two consecutive wins after two losses. Their victory came against table-toppers, Rewa Jaguars. Pankaj Patel, after returning wicketless in the last game, showed a brilliant comeback with a four-wicket haul at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior.

Batting first, the Royal Lions posted 185-6 on the board. They defended the total against the Jaguars to win by 21 runs.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Siddharth Patidar, Ritik Tada set the stage for Jabalpur Royal Lions

Skipper of Rewa Jaguars, Himanshu Mantri, won the toss and put the Royal Lions to bat first. Their plan worked as both openers, Tanishq Yadav (1) and Dharmesh Patel (5), departed cheaply. However, Siddharth Patidar anchored the innings with his 36-ball 51. He smashed the bowlers for six boundaries and a six. Skipper Saransh Jain departed after making just 11 runs. Patidar’s blitzkrieg was carried on by Ritik Tada, who set the stage ablaze with 45 runs from 22 balls. His heroic knock was laced with four fours and three sixes. From the tail end, Sanjog Nijjer added 36 off 14 balls, out of which 30 runs came from three fours and sixes apiece.

From the Jaguars’ bowling attack, Saransh Surana did the maximum damage with a four-fer. However, he gave away plenty of runs at an economy rate of nine. Shivam Shukla was the lone warrior with a spell of 4-0-28-2.

ALSO READ:

In the second innings, the Jaguars got off to a flying start, riding on Prithviraj Singh Tomar’s half century (52 off 41). The Rewa Jaguars made 55 runs in the powerplay compared to 32 runs by the Royal Lions. However, the left-arm pacer Pankaj Patel pulled back the Jaguars. He dismantled the batting lineup as the next three batters walked back to the pavilion with cheap knocks. Mukul Raghav gave hope as he remained unbeaten on 42 from 28 balls. But the Jaguars lost due to a lack of support from the other end of the pitch. Pranjul Puri played a late 10-ball 18 to lessen the margin of loss.

Pankaj’s four-fer came at the cost of 36 runs. Ritesh Shakya and Rahul Batham took one wicket each. Much credit also goes to Batham and Dharmesh Patel for bowling their overs at a low economy of five.

Where the teams stand in MP T20 League 2025 points table

After a rain-affected game and two consecutive losses, Jabalpur Royal Lions have registered two wins on the trot. They now stand in the third position of the MP T20 League 2025 points table. They have an NRR of +0.150 after five matches.

Rewa Jaguars faced their first loss in the league. They have won three matches so far, while one of their games also ended without a result due to rain. However, they hold the top position with an NRR of +0.818 after the same number of matches.

Jabalpur Royal Lions
MP T20 League 2025
Pankaj Patel
Rewa Jaguars
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

