KKR Mentor Joins Trinbago Knight Riders As Head Coach Ahead Of CPL 2025

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 franchise, Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), has appointed Dwayne Bravo as their new Head Coach. His new coaching role comes following his retirement from professional cricket last year.

“It’s an honour to be given the opportunity to be Head Coach of TKR, a team that’s very close to my heart. I would like to personally thank Coach Phill for his time and commitment over the last few years, and now I look forward to this new challenge for me and my staff,” Bravo said on his appointment.

The CPL 2025 will kickstart on August 15. The SKN Patriots will take on Antigua & Barbuda Falcons in the season opener. Bravo’s TKR will square off against SKN Patriots in their campaign opener in Warner Park on Sunday, August 17.

Trinbago Knight Riders – Future in the Safe Hands of Dwayne Bravo

The 41-year-old all-rounder’s experience in the franchise league across the globe makes him a perfect candidate to nurture young talent and guide them to the title. His vast experience, game sense, and understanding of the conditions will be crucial.

Since his retirement, the West Indies legend has been instrumental in developing young talent. Recently, he served as a mentor for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Earlier, he was the bowling coach for his former franchise, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), from 2023-24.

He is currently with the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) in Major League Cricket (MLC) as Head Coach. Last year, he was appointed the head coach of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20.

Bravo’s Leadership Rooted In Legacy

TKR is the most successful franchise in CPL history. They have won the coveted title on four occasions, in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2020. He represented TKR in nine out of the 11 seasons and won the title five times, including 2021, when he led St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

The right-arm pacer is still the leading wicket-taker in the tournament’s history with 129 scalps in 107 games at an average of 23.02. He also has five four-wicket hauls and a fifer. With the bat, he has 1,155 runs in his kitty.

He is the second leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket history with 631 scalps to his name.

