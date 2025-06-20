News
Mehidy Hasan Miraz SL vs BAN 2nd Test
news

Good News For Bangladesh! THIS Player Likely To Return For The 2nd Test vs Sri Lanka

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: June 20, 2025 - 2 min read

The second Test match will begin on June 25 in Colombo.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz SL vs BAN 2nd Test

Bangladesh vice-captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz is likely to get fit and is expected to make way to the playing XI in the second and final Test against Sri Lanka. The second Test match will begin on June 25 in Colombo. As per the Bangladesh team manager, Nafees Iqbal, Mehidy has started training after recovering from fever. 

“He (Mehidy) is much better and came to the ground today,” Iqbal confirmed to Cricbuzz on Thursday.

Earlier, the star all-rounder could not take part in the two-day training session ahead of the opening Test in Galle due to a fever. As a result, he was rested from the series opener. It then raised questions over his availability for the second Test. 

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Mehidy Hasan Miraz Likely To Play In Second Test Against Sri Lanka

Anamul Haque Bijoy replaced Mehidy in the opening Test but failed to make an impact with the bat, scoring a duck in the first innings. Mehidy’s presence will give strength to the Bangladesh side, citing the fact that he is among the top run-getters in Test cricket. As of now, the all-rounder has taken part in 53 Test matches, where he scored 2,068 runs and also scalped 205 wickets. 

ALSO READ:

The 27-year-old player played a vital role during the home Test series against Zimbabwe earlier this year. On the back of his terrific performance, he also won the ICC Player of the Month for the month of April. 

Spin Consultant Mushtaq Ahmed Leaves Bangladesh

In other news, the spin bowling consultant Mushtaq Ahmed left Galle on June 17. He is likely to return during the ODI series, which begins in early July. He was working with the spinners during the practice sessions in Dhaka and Galle in the lead-up to the Test series.

“BCB and Mushtaq have a contract based on the number of working days. He was present during the preparation phase and left after completing his scheduled duties. He will return on July 6,” Nafees added.

Bangladesh
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
SL vs BAN
Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

