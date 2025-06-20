News
Nitish Kumar Reddy has not been included in India’s playing XI for the first Test against England in Headingley.
news

Why Is Nitish Kumar Reddy Not in India Playing XI for ENG vs IND 1st Test?

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: June 20, 2025 - 1 min read
Nitish Kumar Reddy has not been included in India’s playing XI for the first Test against England. India have preferred Shardul Thakur as a bowling all-rounder.

Nitish was a revelation in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he played numerous quality knocks under pressure. Further, he also took a few wickets and showed glimpses of his bowling expertise in patches.

However, India probably wants more bowling options, which is not a bad move. Reddy could have played if India hadn’t handed a debut to Sai Sudharsan.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

More to follow…

ENG vs IND
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Darpan Jain
