News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
As India have announced their playing XI for the first Test in Headingley, Mohammed Shami is absent from the team.
news

Why Is Mohammed Shami Not in the Playing XI for the First ENG vs IND Test?

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: June 20, 2025 - 3 min read

As India have announced their playing XI for the first Test, Shami is absent from the team.

As India have announced their playing XI for the first Test in Headingley, Mohammed Shami is absent from the team.

The first Test between England and India is set to take place in Headingley, with India missing a few of their mainstays of the last few years. Among them is Mohammed Shami, who was integral to India’s success in the longest format for a long time.

As India have announced their playing XI for the first Test, Shami is absent from the team. The reason for his absence is that he was not picked in the squad for the England series.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Several other fresh pacers, like Akash Deep and Harshit Rana, were preferred over Shami, primarily due to his poor fitness and off-rhythm bowling. Since returning from a major surgery, the speedster hasn’t been at his best and looked toothless most of the time.

ALSO READ:

That rhythm in his bowling has been missing, and Shami has been mighty expensive on most occasions, given he has mostly played white-ball cricket. His wicket-taking expertise has no longer been the same, and he still looks unfit and lacks that extra zip in his bowling.

Was dropping Mohammed Shami for the England tour a good call?

Mohammed Shami’s exclusion from the England series was always on the cards, given his recent form and lack of sharpness and rhythm. During IPL 2025, he was wayward, conceding plenty in most games and was also dropped from the team at one stage.

That means his issues would have been exacerbated in the longest format, where he must bowl long spells while keeping the same rhythm. Given his fitness in IPL 2025, it would have been arduous for him to maintain the tempo and meet the demands of Test cricket.

Had India selected an off-colour and half-fit Shami, they could have been in massive trouble midway through a Test match, for the chances of him crumbling were high. Hence, it was a wise call not to take the risk on such a long tour.

However, this is not the end of the road for Shami, who still has a lot to offer and can return to the setup once he gets fitter. The team understands his value, but their priority will be to have the best options, and Shami is not one of them.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
Mohammed Shami
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

Nitish Kumar Reddy has not been included in India’s playing XI for the first Test against England in Headingley.

Why Is Nitish Kumar Reddy Not in India Playing XI for ENG vs IND 1st Test?

3:17 pm
Darpan Jain
Michael Vaughan believes India won't miss Virat Kohli in the ENG vs IND Test series.

India’s New Generation Backed To Make Virat Kohli Retirement Irrelevant During ENG vs IND Test Series

India takes on England in the first Test at Headingley.
3:13 pm
Sandip Pawar
Sai Sudharsan Set To Make Test Debut Against England, Shubman Gill Confirms Batting Position For Gujarat Titans Teammate

Sai Sudharsan Set To Make Test Debut Against England, Shubman Gill Confirms Batting Position For Gujarat Titans Teammate

Sai Sudharsan will make his India Test debut against England on Friday.
3:35 pm
Vishnu PN
Rishabh Pant Vice Captain ENG vs IND Test Series 2025, Sachin Tendulkar shares advice

What Does Rishabh Pant Need To Do To Succeed In ENG vs IND Test Series 2025? Sachin Tendulkar Dissects

He also spoke about how he would have handled Pant if he were the captain of the team.
2:17 pm
Ashish Satyam
Karun Nair has made a historic comeback to the Indian side after piling runs in the domestic arena and breaking down the door.

Will Karun Nair Play the Headingley Test? BCCI Drops Hint Ahead of ENG vs IND Series Opener

The BCCI has made a special video on the comeback man, Karun Nair.
2:07 pm
Darpan Jain
eng vs ind live streaming tv broadcast england vs india where to watch test series 2025

ENG vs IND Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India 1st Test?

12:40 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.