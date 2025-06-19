News
Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad has questioned the effectiveness of England's bowling attack ahead of the first Test against India, expressing concern over the absence of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, and the lack of experience among the selected pacers.
Former Pacer Questions England Bowling Attack Ahead of 1st Test vs India

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: June 19, 2025 - 3 min read

Stuart Broad raises doubts over England’s ability to take 20 wickets in the absence of key pacers ahead of Headingley Test

Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad has questioned the effectiveness of England's bowling attack ahead of the first Test against India, expressing concern over the absence of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, and the lack of experience among the selected pacers.
Ahead of England’s first Test against India, veteran pacer Stuart Broad has voiced his concerns over England’s bowling attack, particularly in light of injury concerns and lack of experience. He questioned how they are going to take 20 wickets against a strong batting lineup of India.

“Looking at England with the injuries they’ve got at the moment — where are they getting 20 wickets?” Broad told The Times.

England named their playing XI for the series opener, bringing in Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse. But Broad feels that the unavailability of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, both due to injury, leaves a significant gap. Notably, Archer last played a Test four years ago.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

The 38-year-old observed that Woakes need a few overs under his kitty to find his rhythm and bowl at his absolute best. Unlike Mark Wood, who can hit 90mph straight away after a layoff.

“Chris Woakes will probably have the new ball. I love Woakesy, but I am worried about the number of overs he’s bowled this summer — not enough. He’s someone who needs overs under his belt to get his rhythm,” said Broad.

The right-arm pacer was out of the action for a brief period due to an ankle injury. He last featured during England’s tour of New Zealand in December 2024. However, he recently featured in the second unofficial Test against India A and bowled 32 overs. He finished with five wickets across two innings.

“There are some younger guys who have not played in the cauldron and intensity of an India or Australia series, and it is the next level of scrutiny. There is real pressure,” added Broad.

Inexperienced Pace Battery

Young guns like Josh Tongue and Brydon Carse are yet to play a Test match against India. Tongue has played only three Test one each against Australia, Ireland and Zimbabwe and picked up 12 wickets, averaging 31.50.

On the other hand, Carse is also returning after a bout with a toe injury that sidelined him from the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year. So far, he has featured in five Tests and has been exceptional, taking 27 wickets at a staggering average of 19.85.

ALSO READ:

A Lone Spinner in Shoaib Bashir

The reliance on Shoaib Bashir as the sole frontline spinner adds to the concerns. However, Bashir is coming into the series on the back of a brilliant six-wicket haul against Zimbabwe. He starred with nine wickets in the first Test against Zimbabwe and was adjudged the Player of the Match. He also has an impressive record against India, having claimed 17 wickets in three Tests at an average of 33.35.

The Ben Stokes-led side will play India in the first Test at Headingley starting Friday, June 20.

England Playing XI (for first Test): Ben Stokes (C), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, ⁠Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (WK), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir

