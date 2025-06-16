Former Australia Batter Analyses Chances of England Ahead of Home Test Series Against India

The five-match series will commence on June 20.

Former Australian player Matthew Hayden has made a stunning remark about the England squad while analysing their chances in the upcoming home Test series against India. Both teams will kick off their World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 campaigns with the five-match series between them, starting on June 20, in Headingley.

Matthew Hayden on England Squad for India Test Series

Before the series, Hayden opined that the English bowling squad is weaker than before. Mark Wood, Olly Stone, and Gus Atkinson are the few key pacers who have already been ruled out of the series. England will also miss the services of pacer Jofra Archer in the first Test as he is currently recovering from an injury in his right thumb.

“I don’t think England fast bowlers are that good. They have got a number of injuries, and a number of retirees as well. So that will be a challenge. Those northern Test matches, when it is zipping around, that will be key. Win that one and it could well be a series that goes India’s way,” he stated on a Star Sports show.

However, the former Aussie player has banked on the young Indian team to emerge victorious. He believes that if Shubman Gill and Co. could capitalise on the England bowling lineup, then India may find themselves ahead of the hosts.

Head Coach Brendon McCullum Speaks

England head coach Brendon McCullum has also agreed that they are lacking pacers in the squad for the India Tests. However, the former New Zealand player acknowledged the resources they have and is confident ahead of the first Test.

“There are some quality bowlers unavailable, but we have a nice, varied attack with Chris Woakes, Sam Cook, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, and Josh Tongue providing the high-pace element,” said the coach to Sky Sports Cricket.

Notably, pacer Josh Tongue was seen hobbling off the field during the second Test match between England Lions and India A. The status of his injury has not been revealed yet by the management.

The English team coach also applauded the spinner Shoaib Bashir for his performances in the longest format of the game. Since his debut against India in 2024, the youngster has scalped 58 wickets in 16 matches, including four five-wicket hauls. His best figures of 6/81 came in the recent one-off home Test in Nottingham against Zimbabwe.

“We also have Shoaib Bashir, who is growing in confidence with every Test. We know we’re going to be tested against India, and they will arrive well-prepared,” he concluded.

The first Test will unfold on June 20 in Leeds.

