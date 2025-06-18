News
St.Lucia Kings Sign IPL 2025 Winner, Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Roped In by SKN in CPL 2025 Draft
Defending Champions St.Lucia Kings Sign IPL 2025 Winner, Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Roped In by SKN in CPL 2025 Draft

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 18, 2025 - 3 min read
St.Lucia Kings Sign IPL 2025 Winner, Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Roped In by SKN in CPL 2025 Draft

Defending champions St.Lucia Kings secured the signing of Royal Challengers Bengaluru big-hitter and Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) winner Tim David in the player draft for the upcoming season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2025) which took place earlier today (June 18).

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Corbin Bosch was roped in by the St.Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Another MI talent, Bevon Jacobs, who plays for their ILT20 franchise MI Emirates was picked up by the Antigua and Barbados Falcons.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

For the unversed, the CPL 2025 draft also introduced a new rule – the final three rounds were reserved for players from the West Indies Breakout League, a development tournament launched earlier this year by Cricket West Indies (CWI). Additionally, teams must field at least one of these drafted players in every match during the season. This initiative mirrors the Emerging Player system in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), emphasising youth development.

Apart from that, several notable trades have already took place previously, including Jason Holder’s move from Barbados Royals to St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. The Patriots also acquired Alick Athanaze from the Royals in exchange for Sherfane Rutherford.

The CPL 2025 season will run from August 14 to September 21, concluding with the final in late September.

ALSO READ:

Final CPL 2025 Squads after draft

St.Lucia Kings: Tim David, Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Tim Seifert, Roston Chase, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Wiese, Delano Potgieter, Matthew Forde, Aaron Jones, Khary Pierre, Javelle Glen, Micah McKenzie, Shadrack Descarte, Johann Jeremiah, Keon Gaston, Ackeem Auguste

Trinbago Knight Riders:  Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Alex Hales, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Amir, Colin Munro, Usman Tariq, Ali Khan, Darren Bravo, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Terrance Hinds, McKenny Clarke, Joshua Da Silva, Nathan Edward

St.Kitts and Nevis Patriots:  Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Rilee Rossouw, Evin Lewis, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Corbin Bosch, Waqar Salamkheil, Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Mohammad Nawaz, Dominic Drakes, Mikyle Louis, Ashmead Nedd, Jeremiah Louis, Jyd Goolie, Navin Bidaisee, Leniko Boucher

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Shai Hope, Glenn Phillips, Gudakesh Motie, Moeen Ali, Shamar Joseph, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Shamarh Brooks, Kemol Savory, Hassan Khan, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Quentin Sampson, Riyad Latif

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons: Imad Wasim, Shakib Al Hasan, Fabian Allen, Naveen-ul-Haq, Obed McCoy, Justin Greaves, Bevon Jacobs, Jayden Seales, Allah Ghazanfar, Rahkeem Cornwall, Odean Smith, Jewel Andrew, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo, Karima Gore, Kevin Wickham, Joshua James

Barbados Royals: Rovman Powell, Brandon King, Sherfane Rutherford, Quinton de Kock, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Jomel Warrican, Kadeem Alleyne, Shaqkere Parris, Kofi James, Nyeem Young, Rivaldo Clarke, Zishan Motara, Johann Layne, Ramon Simmonds

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Caribbean Premier League
Corbin Bosch
CPL 2025 Draft
Tim David
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

