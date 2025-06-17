News
'Bit Nasty': SRH Teammate Reveals Travis Head's Reaction After WTC 2025 Final Loss to South Africa
‘Bit Nasty’: SRH Teammate Reveals Travis Head’s Reaction After WTC 2025 Final Loss to South Africa

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 17, 2025 - 2 min read
‘Bit Nasty’: SRH Teammate Reveals Travis Head’s Reaction After WTC 2025 Final Loss to South Africa

The Australia team failed to defend the World Test Championship (WTC) title after losing the 2025 Finals against South Africa. They had won the last cycle (2021-23) and had a chance to become the first team to successfully defend it.

The loss was indeed a tough pill to swallow for the Aussies who were in control for most parts of the game before Aiden Markram single-handedly took the contest away in the final innings.

Following the outcome, Proteas all-rounder Wiaan Mulder opened up on the reaction of his Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) teammate Travis Head who was on the losing side.

Mulder told ICC Digital, “I actually spoke to him (Head) last night on the phone. He was chuffed for the way it went for us. Obviously he was broken that they didn’t win, but I think overall, the spirit of the game was really as high or as good as it could be. You think about the Aussies, you always think about them as being a little bit nasty at times, but I think these guys are true champions.”

Notably, Mulder had gone unsold at the IPL 2025 auction but was later roped in by SRH as an injury replacement for Brydon Carse at INR 75 lakhs.

ALSO READ:

Wiaan Mulder dismissed SRH teammate Travis Head in WTC 2025 Final

Notably, one of Mulder’s highlights from the marquee clash was getting the wicket of Travis Head by clean bowling him during the second Australian innings.

Promoted to No.3 for the WTC 2025 Final, Mulder had a slow start to the game where he remained wicketless and conceded 45 runs in Australia’s first innings and then got out for a single-digit score. However, he made amends by knocking over his SRH teammate and then contributed with a crucial 50-ball 27, sharing a 61-run partnership for the second-wicket with centurion Aiden Markram in the run chase of 282. 

Chandra Moulee Das
