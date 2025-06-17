‘Best Player I’ve Seen’ – IPL 2025 Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Given Huge Praise by Gujarat Titans Overseas Star

The 14-year-old became the youngest player to score an IPL century as he took just 35 balls to reach the three-figure mark.

Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi is touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket after Sachin Tendulkar. On the back of his outstanding batting for India U-19 and Rajasthan Royals, he is now being compared to the great Sachin Tendulkar. During the IPL 2025 mega auction, Rajasthan Royals came all guns blazing and acquired the services of Vaibhav for a whopping INR 1.1 crore, and the rest, they say, is history.

However, Vaibhav did not get a chance to play in the first half of the IPL 2025, but when Sanju Samson got injured, he made his way as an opener. He also became the youngest player to play in the history of the IPL. During the game against the Gujarat Titans, the 14-year-old became the youngest player to score an IPL century as he took just 35 balls to reach the three-figure mark.

Jos Buttler Lauds Vaibhav Suryavanshi

While talking to Stuart Broad on a YouTube podcast, Jos Buttler spoke about Vaibhav. The veteran wicketkeeper was shocked to see the teenager hitting the bowlers all around the park.

“It’s inspiring and deflating at the same time. This guy’s 20 years younger than me, and he’s just smashing us all around the park. But yes, absolutely like shockwaves throughout the sort of cricket world, I think, a 14-year-old guy getting picked out, that was the story wasn’t it, he was in the auction as the youngest and Jimmy (Anderson) being the oldest in the age difference. And 35 ball 100, it was outrageous. And he actually played an innings, a couple of games later against Chennai. “I was watching on the TV and Chennai have R Ashwin, Jadeja, proper season pros, and he’d bang, hit them out into the stands, then sort of knock one out to cover, sort of like, I’m so in control, I’ll just take one now, drop down the other end. And at that moment, I’m like, this guy’s the best player I’ve ever seen. Like, I’m so blown away by it. The 100 was incredible, right? It was just like, but he went for it every ball. It was like, no fear,” he said. Check our in-depth ENG vs IND betting guide.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gearing Up For India U-19

Currently, Vaibhav is gearing up with the India U-19 team in England and will look to make an impact with the bat. Last year, Suryavanshi smashed 76 off 46 balls against the UAE and 67 off 36 deliveries against Sri Lanka in the semi-finals during the 2024 ACC U-19 Asia Cup. During the India U-19’s preparatory match, Vaibhav played an innings of 190 runs in just 90 balls ahead of their upcoming England tour.

