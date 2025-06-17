New Zealand Legend Set To Retire From ODIs After World Cup

The announcement comes a day before New Zealand’s cricket board announces the women’s contract list.

New Zealand legend Sophie Devine has confirmed her ODI retirement following the World Cup in India and Sri Lanka later this year. The announcement comes a day before New Zealand’s cricket board announces the women’s contract list, consisting of 17 players.

However, Devine will continue to play the shortest format, albeit on a casual basis, to remain available for franchise cricket. She feels this is the right time to step away from the 50-over format, despite being focused and dedicated.

“It feels like the right time for me to start stepping away. I feel very fortunate to have NZC’s support in finding a solution that means I can still give to the White Ferns. It’s important that everyone knows I’m focused and dedicated to giving this group everything I can before I step away.”

Devine will lead New Zealand in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, and a new captain will be announced following the tournament’s conclusion. She was also the captain of New Zealand’s victorious side in the T20 World Cup last year in the UAE.

Sophie Devine holds numerous records in ODI cricket

Having made her debut in 2006, Devine has been around New Zealand’s ODI setup for more than 19 years and has established herself as one of the format’s greats. She has been instrumental in the White Ferns’ sharp rise across white-ball formats in recent years and has taken them to numerous glory occasions.

ALSO READ:

She is currently the fourth-leading run-scorer for New Zealand in ODIs, with 3990 runs at an average of 31.66 and an 85 strike rate in 139 innings. Further, she has also hit 16 fifties and eight centuries.

Devine has been equally potent with the ball and is the second-leading wicket-taker for New Zealand in the format. She has 107 wickets at an average of 35.75 in 126 innings, including a best of 3/24, and is one of the two New Zealand bowlers to have 100+ ODI wickets after Lea Tahuhu (115).

With 152 ODI caps, Devine is the second-most capped New Zealand player in ODIs, only behind Suzie Bates (171). She has also captained New Zealand in the second-most number of ODI matches (49), winning 17 games at a win-loss ratio of 0.56.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.