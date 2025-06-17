News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
New Zealand legend Sophie Devine has confirmed her ODI retirement following the World Cup in India and Sri Lanka later this year.
news

New Zealand Legend Set To Retire From ODIs After World Cup

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: June 17, 2025 - 3 min read

The announcement comes a day before New Zealand’s cricket board announces the women’s contract list.

New Zealand legend Sophie Devine has confirmed her ODI retirement following the World Cup in India and Sri Lanka later this year.

New Zealand legend Sophie Devine has confirmed her ODI retirement following the World Cup in India and Sri Lanka later this year. The announcement comes a day before New Zealand’s cricket board announces the women’s contract list, consisting of 17 players.

However, Devine will continue to play the shortest format, albeit on a casual basis, to remain available for franchise cricket. She feels this is the right time to step away from the 50-over format, despite being focused and dedicated.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

“It feels like the right time for me to start stepping away. I feel very fortunate to have NZC’s support in finding a solution that means I can still give to the White Ferns. It’s important that everyone knows I’m focused and dedicated to giving this group everything I can before I step away.”

Devine will lead New Zealand in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, and a new captain will be announced following the tournament’s conclusion. She was also the captain of New Zealand’s victorious side in the T20 World Cup last year in the UAE.

Sophie Devine holds numerous records in ODI cricket

Having made her debut in 2006, Devine has been around New Zealand’s ODI setup for more than 19 years and has established herself as one of the format’s greats. She has been instrumental in the White Ferns’ sharp rise across white-ball formats in recent years and has taken them to numerous glory occasions.

ALSO READ:

She is currently the fourth-leading run-scorer for New Zealand in ODIs, with 3990 runs at an average of 31.66 and an 85 strike rate in 139 innings. Further, she has also hit 16 fifties and eight centuries.

Devine has been equally potent with the ball and is the second-leading wicket-taker for New Zealand in the format. She has 107 wickets at an average of 35.75 in 126 innings, including a best of 3/24, and is one of the two New Zealand bowlers to have 100+ ODI wickets after Lea Tahuhu (115).

With 152 ODI caps, Devine is the second-most capped New Zealand player in ODIs, only behind Suzie Bates (171). She has also captained New Zealand in the second-most number of ODI matches (49), winning 17 games at a win-loss ratio of 0.56.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

New Zealand
Sophie Devine
World Cup 2025
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

yashasvi jaiswal karun air opening partner sai sudharsan kl Rahul no.4 virat kolli india test team england tour

Left Field Choice Emerges As Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Opening Partner As India Aim To Cover Virat Kohli’s Absence On England Test Tour

India eye to fill up massive void for England Test series after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirements.
10:47 am
Aditya Ighe
Netherlands vs Nepal Create Record With First Ever Triple Super Over; See List of All Multiple Super Overs

Netherlands vs Nepal Create Record With First Ever Triple Super Over; See List of All Multiple Super Overs

Ultimately, it was the Netherlands who clinched the match.
10:43 am
Sreejita Sen
Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player to score an IPL century.

‘Best Player I’ve Seen’ – IPL 2025 Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Given Huge Praise by Gujarat Titans Overseas Star

The 14-year-old became the youngest player to score an IPL century as he took just 35 balls to reach the three-figure mark. 
10:56 am
Ashish Satyam
rishabh-chauhan-mp-t20-league-2025-gwalior-cheetahs-vs-jabalpur-royal-lions

Rishabh Chauhan Stars With Blistering 93 Not Out As Gwalior Beats Jabalpur In MP T20 League 2025

Cheetahs are now middle of the table with two losses and a win
12:27 am
Samarnath Soory
wtc 2025 final south africa temba bavuma

Boost For Smaller Test Nations As ICC Ready For A Big Rule Change In WTC 2027-29 Cycle

WTC champions South Africa will not have a Boxing Day Test this year
12:21 am
Samarnath Soory
Sri Lanka Legend In His Final Test Before Retirement Makes Desperate Plea Ahead of New WTC Cycle

Sri Lanka Legend In His Final Test Before Retirement Makes Desperate Plea Ahead of New WTC Cycle

10:50 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.