News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Australia Coach Andre McDonald Continues to Back Marnus Labuschagne After Recent Test Woes WTC Final
world-test-championship

‘Don’t See An End Date’ – Australia Coach Continues to Back Marnus Labuschagne After Recent Test Woes

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 16, 2025 - 3 min read

He was dismissed for a cheap 17 and 22 against South Africa in the WTC Final.

Australia Coach Andre McDonald Continues to Back Marnus Labuschagne After Recent Test Woes WTC Final

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has come in support of the veteran batter Marnus Labuschagne after the latter’s recent struggle in Tests. Before starting the next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with the tour of the West Indies, the former player emphasised the batter’s Test average of 46.19 to elaborate on his importance in the Australian squad.

“Anyone that averages 46 in Test cricket at that age is important. We’ve got older players there who are closer to the end than the start, we’ve got some younger players coming in, and you definitely want guys that have got 60-odd Test matches,” he said to Sydney Morning Herald.

Australia Coach Andrew McDonald on Marnus Labuschagne

The head coach opened up on Labuschagne’s recent difficulties in finding his rhythm. However, he also acknowledged the 30-year-old’s several remarkable performances throughout his career so far. McDonald believes that the batter will soon regain his form and will continue to be a pillar of the Australian top order.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

“He’s a big part of the future of the team. At the moment, he’d be disappointed with the returns, he’s missed out on big scores. We’re confident he can return to his best, hence why we keep picking him. He’s on contract, he’s an important player, he gives us stability at his best at the top, and we like to look at our players at their best,” he added.

ALSO READ:

Further, he has also taken a dig at those who were questioning Labuschagne’s place in the Aussie squad. The coach brushed away all the speculations of dropping him from the team. The 44-year-old clearly stated that he will get a longer run in the red-ball matches ahead.

“It’s at what point do we stop picking him. No doubt a couple of failures here and people then start to talk about ‘maybe it’s the end’. I don’t see an end date with the way he’s training, the way he’s preparing, the way he’s moving,” concluded McDonald.

Notably, Australia will commence the next WTC cycle for 2025-27 with the three-match Test tour of the West Indies. The first match will be played in Barbados, starting on June 25. The next two fixtures will begin on July 3 and July 12 in Grenada and Jamaica, respectively.

Labuschagne in Tests

The 30-year-old has notched up 4,435 runs in 58 red-ball matches so far. This includes 11 hundreds and 23 fifty-plus scores. However, the batter has seen a recent decline in his form. He has only managed to score two half-centuries (51, 90) and a ton (111) in his latest 14 overseas matches across four series, against India, England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Labuschagne has also gone through a lean patch in the recent home matches. After a brilliant series against Pakistan (207 runs in three matches), he failed to carry on the momentum. He put up only three fifty-plus scores in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 series. The batter was also dismissed for a cheap 17 and 22 against South Africa in the WTC 2023-25 Final.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Andrew Mcdonald
Australia
Marnus Labuschagne
SA vs AUS
World Test Championship
WTC 2025-27
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

The Indian team will start their WTC 2025-27 cycle by playing against England in five match Test series.

Which Teams Do India Play in The WTC 2025-27 Cycle? Full Home and Away Fixtures For Indian Cricket Team Under Shubman Gill

India’s arch-rivals, Pakistan, will kickstart their WTC cycle with a home series against South Africa in October 2025.
10:57 am
Ashish Satyam
SL vs BAN Tests Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test Series in India?

SL vs BAN Tests Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test Series in India?

The first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will commence on June 17.
6:33 pm
Sreejita Sen
pat cummins josh hazlewood alex carey nathan lyon wtc 2025 final aus vs sa

Former Australia Pacer Feels Bowling Quartet Shouldn’t Be ‘Lock’, Slams Josh Hazlewood For Prioritising IPL After WTC 2025 Final Loss

Hazlewood had to overcome a shoulder niggle before returning to IPL 2025
3:51 pm
Samarnath Soory
'We Deserve to Be Here': Says South Africa Pacer Kagiso Rabada After Winning the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025

‘Rabada Will Be One Of Those Guys’ – Huge Praise For Speedster From Temba Bavuma After South Africa Win WTC 2025

They defeated Australia by five wickets in the WTC 2025 Final.
3:07 pm
Sreejita Sen
Fortunately for South Africa, the right version of Aiden Markram stepped up when they required it the most in the WTC 2025 final.

Aiden Markram Fights Demons and Perceptions on the Biggest Stage in WTC 2025 Final

Certain phases can change a player’s career, and this might be Aiden Markram’s moment.
1:34 pm
Darpan Jain
Will Steve Smith Be Fit For Australia's Next Test Series Against West Indies After Injury During WTC 2025 Final?

Will Steve Smith Be Fit For Australia’s Next Test Series Against West Indies After Injury During WTC 2025 Final?

Australia will next tour the West Indies for a three-match Test series.
1:03 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.