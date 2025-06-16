News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
With Jasprit Bumrah Restricted to Three Tests, Former India Bowling Coach Backs Mohammed Siraj to Lead Attack Against England
news

With Jasprit Bumrah Restricted to Three Tests, Former India Bowling Coach Backs THIS Pacer to Lead Attack Against England

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 16, 2025 - 3 min read

The series will commence on June 20.

With Jasprit Bumrah Restricted to Three Tests, Former India Bowling Coach Backs Mohammed Siraj to Lead Attack Against England

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun has banked on the pacer Mohammed Siraj to lead India’s bowling attack against England in the upcoming five-match series. With the first Test, starting on June 20 in Headingley, India will kick off a new era in red-ball cricket. This will also mark the beginning of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for 2025-27.

Bharat Arun on Mohammed Siraj

The former coach believes that Siraj would produce commendable performances to lead India’s bowling force against England in ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s absence. Previously, Bumrah sustained a back injury during the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series 2024-25. It ruled him out of India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign and a few initial fixtures of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

However, the pacer made a swift and lethal comeback during the IPL 2025 for his franchise Mumbai Indians. But there are strict restrictions on his workload management as one more injury in the same spot may endanger his career. Due to this, Bumrah would feature in only three out of the five Tests against England. India head coach Gautam Gambhir also confirmed the same a few days ago, in the pre-departure press conference.

“It’s a great opportunity for Siraj. He’s got enough experience under his belt. I have seen him bowl some exceptional spells, like the one he bowled in the Lord’s Test, which we won last time. It’s time for Siraj to put his hand up and say, ‘I’m going to be the frontline bowler of our country’. He’s got the skill set,” he said in a Times of India interview.

ALSO READ:

Arun has applauded the 31-year-old for his excellent skill set and the ability to turn around a match on his own. The coach also acknowledged his recent season on debut for the IPL franchise Gujarat Titans. He scalped 16 wickets in 15 matches at an economy of 9.26.

“He’s pretty smart. Siraj is someone who can be a captain’s delight who will give his all. It’s good to be aggressive, but controlling it is going to be key. He’s had a good IPL. He looked in good rhythm,” he stated.

Siraj in Tests

The pacer made his Test debut against Australia during the BGT series in 2020. He has bagged 100 wickets in 36 matches, including three five-wicket hauls in the format. His best figures of 6/15 came against the Proteas, on South African soil, in 2024. Siraj also had a decent outing in the latest BGT series. He scalped a total of 20 wickets in five matches.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Bharat Arun
ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
England vs India
India
India Test Tour of England
Mohammed Siraj
Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy
WTC 2025-27
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player to play in the history of the IPL.

When Will Vaibhav Suryavanshi Play For India? Former Cricketer Reveals

The teenage prodigy is the youngest player to score a century in the IPL.
5:50 pm
Ashish Satyam
Ravichandran Ashwin Accused of Ball Tampering in TNPL 2025

Ravichandran Ashwin Accused of Ball Tampering in TNPL 2025

5:39 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
CSK Youngster Ayush Mhatre -Led U19 Squad Gets Two New Injury Replacements for England Tour

CSK Youngster-Led U19 Squad Gets Two New Injury Replacements for England Tour

4:47 pm
Darpan Jain
After IPL 2025 Heroics, Delhi Capitals Youngster Abhishek Porel Impresses With a Whirlwind Fifty in Bengal Pro T20 League

After IPL 2025 Heroics, Delhi Capitals Youngster Impresses With a Whirlwind Fifty in Bengal Pro T20 League

4:28 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Former Australia Batter Matthew Hayden Analyses Chances of England Ahead of Home Test Series Against India

Former Australia Batter Analyses Chances of England Ahead of Home Test Series Against India

The five-match series will commence on June 20.
4:06 pm
Sreejita Sen
women's world cup 2025 schedule fixtures india women cricket world cup

Women’s World Cup 2025 Schedule: Full List of Fixtures, Dates and Venues for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

4:13 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.