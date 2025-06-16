With Jasprit Bumrah Restricted to Three Tests, Former India Bowling Coach Backs THIS Pacer to Lead Attack Against England

The series will commence on June 20.

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun has banked on the pacer Mohammed Siraj to lead India’s bowling attack against England in the upcoming five-match series. With the first Test, starting on June 20 in Headingley, India will kick off a new era in red-ball cricket. This will also mark the beginning of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for 2025-27.

Bharat Arun on Mohammed Siraj

The former coach believes that Siraj would produce commendable performances to lead India’s bowling force against England in ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s absence. Previously, Bumrah sustained a back injury during the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series 2024-25. It ruled him out of India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign and a few initial fixtures of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

However, the pacer made a swift and lethal comeback during the IPL 2025 for his franchise Mumbai Indians. But there are strict restrictions on his workload management as one more injury in the same spot may endanger his career. Due to this, Bumrah would feature in only three out of the five Tests against England. India head coach Gautam Gambhir also confirmed the same a few days ago, in the pre-departure press conference.

“It’s a great opportunity for Siraj. He’s got enough experience under his belt. I have seen him bowl some exceptional spells, like the one he bowled in the Lord’s Test, which we won last time. It’s time for Siraj to put his hand up and say, ‘I’m going to be the frontline bowler of our country’. He’s got the skill set,” he said in a Times of India interview.

Arun has applauded the 31-year-old for his excellent skill set and the ability to turn around a match on his own. The coach also acknowledged his recent season on debut for the IPL franchise Gujarat Titans. He scalped 16 wickets in 15 matches at an economy of 9.26.

“He’s pretty smart. Siraj is someone who can be a captain’s delight who will give his all. It’s good to be aggressive, but controlling it is going to be key. He’s had a good IPL. He looked in good rhythm,” he stated.

Siraj in Tests

The pacer made his Test debut against Australia during the BGT series in 2020. He has bagged 100 wickets in 36 matches, including three five-wicket hauls in the format. His best figures of 6/15 came against the Proteas, on South African soil, in 2024. Siraj also had a decent outing in the latest BGT series. He scalped a total of 20 wickets in five matches.

