After Poor IPL 2025 Season With Punjab Kings, Star All-Rounder Hits Back With 106* off 49 in MLC 2025

Glenn Maxwell is back in form as he smashed a brilliant century for Washington Freedom in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. Playing against Los Angeles Knight Riders at the Oakland Coliseum in California, he remained unbeaten on 106 off just 49 balls, hitting 13 sixes and two fours.

Maxwell Rescues Washington from 68/4

Glenn Maxwell played a huge role in helping Washington Freedom reach a total of 208/5 in 20 overs. The next best score in the innings was by Mitchell Owen, who made 32 runs, while the other four batters only scored between 10 and 20. Maxwell walked in to bat when Washington were in big trouble at 68 for 4 in the 8th over, right after Jack Edwards got out. The team was losing wickets one after another, but Maxwell stayed calm and took control. At one point, Glenn Maxwell was 11* (15), with no boundaries. He played a superb innings and turned the game around, just like he did against Afghanistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup when he scored a double century and single-handedly won the match.

At the time of writing, LA Knight Riders are struggling at 76/8 after 13 overs in their chase.

Maxwell’s Poor Form in IPL 2025

After a poor IPL 2024 season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where Maxwell scored just 52 runs in 10 matches and took six wickets, he was released by the team. In the IPL 2025 auction, Punjab Kings bought Maxwell for INR 4.20 crore. But he still didn’t do well and scored only 48 runs in seven matches, also taking 4 wickets. He then got injured with a finger fracture and missed the rest of the season. So, this century in the MLC is a big confidence boost for him.

