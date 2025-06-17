News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
How Mushfiqur Rahim Took Inspiration From 12 Years Back To Resurrect Bangladesh's Innings in Galle vs Sri Lanka 
news

How Mushfiqur Rahim Took Inspiration From 12 Years Back To Resurrect Bangladesh’s Innings in Galle vs Sri Lanka 

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 17, 2025 - 2 min read
How Mushfiqur Rahim Took Inspiration From 12 Years Back To Resurrect Bangladesh's Innings in Galle vs Sri Lanka 

Veteran Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim put up a stellar batting display to resurrect his team’s innings in the ongoing first of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which started today (June 17) in Galle.

The Bangla Tigers were reeling at 45 for 3 when Mushfiqur along with team skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto scripted a mammoth 247-run partnership to rebuild the innings.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

In the process, Mushfiqur also notched up his 12th Test hundred which came after a long wait of 13 innings, his first since August last year. His highest score in this period was a 40 against Zimbabwe earlier this year in April.

Interestingly, Mushfiqur revealed that he took inspiration from a match 12 years ago at the same venue when he got Bangladesh’s first double-hundred in Tests, to produce his recent batting masterclass.

Speaking after Day 1’s play, Mushfiqur Rahim said, “I have seen how some other Tests here had a lot of purchase for spinners. We knew that one of us out of the seven batters had to capitalise on the first two days in Galle. If I am not wrong, myself and [Mohammad] Ashraful bhai batted the whole day here in 2013. It was my plan this time too; I was telling Shanto that we need to bat the whole day.”

ALSO READ:

Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto puts Bangladesh in control

Speaking about the SL vs BAN 1st Test, the visitors put up 292 for 3 at Stumps Day 1, courtesy of the Rahim-Shanto fourth-wicket stand. Rahim remained unbeaten on 105* while Najmul Shanto ended the opening day on 136*.

Earlier, Lankan ambidextrous spinner Tharindu Rathnayake claimed two scalps while seamer Asitha Fernando got one.

This series marks the starts of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle 2025-27 and both teams will be hoping to get off to a positive start.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Mushfiqur Rahim
Najmul Hossain Shanto
SL vs BAN
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

aniket verma madhya pradesh t20 league 2025 mp t20 league 2025 bhopal leopards vs rewa jaguars

After Impressive IPL Debut Season, SRH Youngster Smashes Unbeaten 90 Off 46 Balls In MP T20 League 2025

The youngster scored 236 runs at a strike rate of 166 in IPL 2025
11:06 pm
Samarnath Soory
Harshit Rana added to India Test squad for England

KKR Star Player Confirmed As 19th Member in India Test Squad For England Series

His pace and bounce will be a handy weapon for India in Leeds.
9:39 pm
Amogh Bodas
suryakumar yadav injury hernia treatment england

Suryakumar Yadav Out Till August With Another Surgery, Arrives In London For Treatment

India's next T20I series is against Bangladesh
8:52 pm
Samarnath Soory
Less Than 24 Hours After Blasting Unbeaten 93*, Rishabh Chauhan Dazzles Again With A Fiery 44*(19) in MP T20 League 2025

Less Than 24 Hours After Blasting Unbeaten 93*, Rishabh Chauhan Dazzles Again With A Fiery 44*(19) in MP T20 League 2025

7:35 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
'Has Grown Up in Virat Kohli Captainy Era' - Bowling Great Stuart Broad Recalls BGT Incident to Highlight the Aggression of India Pacer Jasprit Bumrah Ahead of England Tests

‘Has Grown Up in Virat Kohli Captainy Era’ – Bowling Great Recalls BGT Incident to Highlight India Pacer’s Aggression Ahead of England Test Series

The series will kick off on June 20.
7:04 pm
Sreejita Sen
lahore qalandars team psl 2025 abdullah shafique signs for yorkshire county championship 2025

Yorkshire Sign Lahore Qalandars Star For County Championship And T20 Blast 2025

He played a crucial role in Lahore Qalandars' PSL 2025 win
6:42 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.