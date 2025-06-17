How Mushfiqur Rahim Took Inspiration From 12 Years Back To Resurrect Bangladesh’s Innings in Galle vs Sri Lanka 

Veteran Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim put up a stellar batting display to resurrect his team’s innings in the ongoing first of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which started today (June 17) in Galle.

The Bangla Tigers were reeling at 45 for 3 when Mushfiqur along with team skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto scripted a mammoth 247-run partnership to rebuild the innings.

In the process, Mushfiqur also notched up his 12th Test hundred which came after a long wait of 13 innings, his first since August last year. His highest score in this period was a 40 against Zimbabwe earlier this year in April.

Interestingly, Mushfiqur revealed that he took inspiration from a match 12 years ago at the same venue when he got Bangladesh’s first double-hundred in Tests, to produce his recent batting masterclass.

Speaking after Day 1’s play, Mushfiqur Rahim said, “I have seen how some other Tests here had a lot of purchase for spinners. We knew that one of us out of the seven batters had to capitalise on the first two days in Galle. If I am not wrong, myself and [Mohammad] Ashraful bhai batted the whole day here in 2013. It was my plan this time too; I was telling Shanto that we need to bat the whole day.”

ALSO READ:

Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto puts Bangladesh in control

Speaking about the SL vs BAN 1st Test, the visitors put up 292 for 3 at Stumps Day 1, courtesy of the Rahim-Shanto fourth-wicket stand. Rahim remained unbeaten on 105* while Najmul Shanto ended the opening day on 136*.

Earlier, Lankan ambidextrous spinner Tharindu Rathnayake claimed two scalps while seamer Asitha Fernando got one.

This series marks the starts of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle 2025-27 and both teams will be hoping to get off to a positive start.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.