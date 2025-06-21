News
Ramveer Gujjar's Four-Wicket Haul Helps Rewa Jaguars Finish As Table Toppers, Indore Pink Panthers Knocked Out of Semis Race in MP T20 League 2025
Ramveer Gujjar’s Four-Wicket Haul Helps Rewa Jaguars Finish As Table Toppers, Indore Pink Panthers Knocked Out of Semis Race in MP T20 League 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 21, 2025
2 min read
Ramveer Gujjar’s Four-Wicket Haul Helps Rewa Jaguars Finish As Table Toppers, Indore Pink Panthers Knocked Out of Semis Race in MP T20 League 2025

Rewa Jaguars finished the league stage of the ongoing Madhya Pradesh (MP T20 League 2025) with a comprehensive 61-run win over Indore Pink Panthers and in the process, guaranteed a top-of-the-table finish for them.

With the win tonight (June 21), the Jaguars picked up their fourth win in six games and finished with nine points.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

On the other hand, the Indore Pink Panthers got eliminated from the playoffs race after suffering their third loss in five gaes and are placed at the bottom of the table with just three points.

ALSO READ:

Prithviraj Tomar, Himanshu Mantri fifities and Ramveer Gujjar's four-wicket haul propel Rewa Jaguars to big win

Speaking about the match, the Jaguars batted first a posted a towering total of 226 for 8 in 20 overs, courtesy of fifties from Prithviraj Singh Tomar (71) and Himanshu Mantri (52).

Coming to the chase, the Panthers were dealt an early blow in the first over and they never really recuperated, losing wickets in regular intervals after that. Ramveer Gujjar delivered the goods with the ball for the Jaguars as he took a four-wicket haul and propelled his side to a big win by 61 runs.

The Indore Pink Panthers have one more match left to go, against the Bhopal Leopards tomorrow (June 22). While the Leopards have a chance to make it to the semis if they can win, the Panthers will look to play spoilsport and end their campaign on a high.

Ramveer Gujjar’s Four-Wicket Haul Helps Rewa Jaguars Finish As Table Toppers
Rewa Jaguars
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

