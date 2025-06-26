News
When Is India T20I Captain and Mumbai Indians Batter Suryakumar Yadav Expected To Return After Sports Hernia Surgery in Germany?
indian-cricket-team

When Is Suryakumar Yadav Expected To Return After Sports Hernia Surgery in Germany?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 26, 2025
2 min read

He has enjoyed a blazing form in the recently concluded IPL 2025.

When Is India T20I Captain and Mumbai Indians Batter Suryakumar Yadav Expected To Return After Sports Hernia Surgery in Germany?

Suryakumar Yadav, the captain of India in the T20I format, has gone through a successful sports hernia surgery in Munich, Germany. There are concerns among the fans regarding the comeback of the batter following his recent surgery. Notably, he has had a remarkable outing in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for his franchise Mumbai Indians (MI).

When Would Suryakumar Yadav Return to the India Squad?

Surya has not featured in a 50-over match since the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 at home. He is also not a part of the national squad which is in England for their five-match overseas Test series.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

This means that the player currently represents his nation only in the T20Is. India will next play a three-match 20-over series in Bangladesh, which is set to commence on August 26, followed by three ODIs. Considering the gap between Surya’s surgery and the away T20I series, it is expected that the 34-year-old would return in time after finishing his recovery, to lead the team against Bangladesh.

ALSO READ:

Surya for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

The MI batter enjoyed a stunning season in the IPL 2025 and played a crucial role in taking his team to the playoffs. He notched up a huge 717 runs in 16 matches at a fiery strike rate of 167.92. This was the highest run-tally by a middle-order batter in IPL history. Surya also put up the highest runs ever by any MI batter in a single IPL edition.

His brilliant stats include five half-centuries, with a highest score of 73 not out against the Delhi Capitals, at the Wankhede Stadium. Surya was also adjudged with the award for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the season in the IPL 2025. The batter also achieved an unique feat to score the most consecutive 25-plus scores (16) in a tournament.

However, his franchise MI have also had a great season. Following a bottom-place finish last season, the Mumbai outfit started their season similarly with only one win in the initial five fixtures. But they swiftly turned it around to register six back-to-back victories. This middle-of-the-league surge also helped them to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. However, a five-wicket defeat against the Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 restricted the five-time IPL champions to secure a spot in the ultimate clash.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

BAN vs IND
India
IPL 2025
MI
Mumbai Indians
Suryakumar Yadav
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Rohit Sharma Explains Decision To Bowl Axar Patel in Key Over in T20 World Cup 2024 Final vs South Africa

Rohit Sharma Explains Decision To Bowl Axar Patel in Key Over in T20 World Cup 2024 Final vs South Africa

When Axar Patel came on to bowl, South Africa needed 54 runs from 36 balls.
1:56 pm
Sagar Paul
smriti mandhana india women vs england

Smriti Mandhana Scores 47 off 28 Balls As India Women Lose Second Warm-up Match Before England Series

India lost the match by six runs.
12:35 am
Samarnath Soory
mohammed siraj eng vs ind 1st test ravichandran ashwin

‘Had To Dry Up Runs’ – Former India All-rounder Says Mohammed Siraj’s Economy Hurt India’s Bowling in ENG vs IND 1st Test

Siraj got two wickets across two innings after bowling 41 overs.
12:27 am
Samarnath Soory
Ravichandran Ashwin Questions Shubman Gill on using Shardul Thakur After ENG vs IND 1st Test

‘If Shardul Thakur Is Going To Be Used Like This…’ – Ravichandran Ashwin Questions Shubman Gill After ENG vs IND 1st Test

He claimed that India will not be very disturbed after the loss, considering the runs they scored.
12:21 am
Amogh Bodas
India churned out a poor bowling show in the fourth innings to allow England to chase down the target with five wickets to spare.

Headingley Horror Not The First Nor The Last, India Have a 4th Innings Issue That Needs Addressing

The Headingley chase wasn’t an exception.
9:11 pm
Darpan Jain
Shreyas Iyer India ODI captain after Rohit Sharma

Shreyas Iyer’s Tactical Acumen Makes Him a Promising Choice To Become Next India ODI Skipper, but T20I and Test Futures Hang in the Balance

Shreyas Iyer is one of the frontrunners to replace Rohit Sharma as the next ODI captain.
8:31 pm
Vishnu PN
