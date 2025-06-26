When Is Suryakumar Yadav Expected To Return After Sports Hernia Surgery in Germany?

He has enjoyed a blazing form in the recently concluded IPL 2025.

Suryakumar Yadav, the captain of India in the T20I format, has gone through a successful sports hernia surgery in Munich, Germany. There are concerns among the fans regarding the comeback of the batter following his recent surgery. Notably, he has had a remarkable outing in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for his franchise Mumbai Indians (MI).

When Would Suryakumar Yadav Return to the India Squad?

Surya has not featured in a 50-over match since the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 at home. He is also not a part of the national squad which is in England for their five-match overseas Test series.

This means that the player currently represents his nation only in the T20Is. India will next play a three-match 20-over series in Bangladesh, which is set to commence on August 26, followed by three ODIs. Considering the gap between Surya’s surgery and the away T20I series, it is expected that the 34-year-old would return in time after finishing his recovery, to lead the team against Bangladesh.

Surya for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

The MI batter enjoyed a stunning season in the IPL 2025 and played a crucial role in taking his team to the playoffs. He notched up a huge 717 runs in 16 matches at a fiery strike rate of 167.92. This was the highest run-tally by a middle-order batter in IPL history. Surya also put up the highest runs ever by any MI batter in a single IPL edition.

His brilliant stats include five half-centuries, with a highest score of 73 not out against the Delhi Capitals, at the Wankhede Stadium. Surya was also adjudged with the award for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the season in the IPL 2025. The batter also achieved an unique feat to score the most consecutive 25-plus scores (16) in a tournament.

However, his franchise MI have also had a great season. Following a bottom-place finish last season, the Mumbai outfit started their season similarly with only one win in the initial five fixtures. But they swiftly turned it around to register six back-to-back victories. This middle-of-the-league surge also helped them to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. However, a five-wicket defeat against the Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 restricted the five-time IPL champions to secure a spot in the ultimate clash.

