Injury concerns have grown for England, as their premium pacer, Mark Wood, limps off the field in the ongoing contest against Afghanistan. He felt some discomfort in his left knee while bowling his fourth over, and physio came to treat him.

However, he was in palpable pain and somehow completed his over before going off to get further treatment. Given the way he was moving, the injury looks serious, and he might be out for a while now.

More to follow…