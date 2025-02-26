News
Last updated: February 26, 2025

Pitch Invader Arrested and Banned from All Cricket Stadiums for Disrupting BAN vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Clash

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

A fan invaded the pitch and hugged New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra.

A spectator escaped the strict surveillance of the security at the Rawalpindi Cricket Ground to invade the field during the New Zealand vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 clash on February 24.

Pakistan is hosting their first multi-nation tournament after 29 years since the 1996 World Cup. This incident added to the hosts’ embarrassment, following their previous controversies with the ICC over the tournament logo and India’s national anthem.

“The PCB has taken serious note of the security breach that occurred yesterday when a spectator entered the field of play. Ensuring the safety of players and officials remains our top priority. As a responsible organisation, we have engaged with local security agencies, who have committed to increasing security personnel around the field of play at all venues and strengthening access control measures. To prevent such incidents in the future, the PCB is working closely with security agencies and venue authorities to review and reinforce security protocols”, said a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Furthermore, the PCB clarified that the pitch intruder was immediately arrested and presented at the court on February 25. He has also been permanently banned from all the stadiums in Pakistan.

ALSO READ:

Match Proceedings

Coming back from a face injury, New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra appeared disturbed after the intruder’s sudden invasion of the ground. The intruder tried to get closer to the player and hug him. However, after a short pause, the batter didn’t lose his concentration. He went on to notch his maiden CT century. The 25-year-old’s match-winning knock secured New Zealand’s spot in the semi-finals.

The two semi-finalists, New Zealand and India, will go head-to-head on March 2 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It will then be the last fixture of the league stage before the knockouts.

