Last updated: February 25, 2025

Former India Cricketer Blasts PCB for Mishandling ICC Funds As Rain Washes Out AUS vs SA Champions Trophy 2025 Match in Rawalpindi

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Mohammad Kaif was unhappy with PCB's handling of ICC's funds for Champions Trophy 2025.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for misusing the funds allocated by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to host the 2025 Champions Trophy. Kaif’s comments were made ahead of the Australia vs South Africa clash on February 25. The high-profile match was later suspended due to rain.

Mohammad Kaif blasts PCB

The Group B match was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Both teams shared a point each. While the Rawalpindi pitch was covered during the rain, the outfield wasn’t. Kaif was far from pleased with this.

“It’s a shame that the Rawalpindi ground isn’t fully covered. Such an important match – SA vs Aus – might go down the drain because no one addressed this issue. Was the ICC money utilised wisely by hosts?” he posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

ALSO READ:

Pakistan – The Host Nation

The PCB had reportedly spent approximately PKR 12 billion for the renovation of the three stadiums—Gaddafi Stadium (Lahore), National Stadium (Karachi), and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (Rawalpindi). Pakistan were scheduled to host the entire Champions Trophy. However, it was later announced that the tournament would take place in a hybrid model after India refused to travel to Pakistan. The Rohit Sharma-led side are playing all their matches in Dubai.

Pakistan is hosting an ICC event for the first time in 29 years. Pakistan had co-hosted the 1996 ODI World Cup along with India and Sri Lanka. The Men in Green, led by Mohammad Rizwan, however, failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2025 Champions Trophy after suffering losses to New Zealand and India. They will play for pride against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Thursday (February 27).

The Tigers have also been eliminated. India and New Zealand have qualified for the semi-finals and the two teams will lock horns in their last group stage match on Sunday (March 1).

