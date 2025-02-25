News
[WATCH] Fan Waving Indian Flag Gets Dragged and Treated Brutally in Lahore Stadium During Champions Trophy 2025
watch
Last updated: February 25, 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
The video of the same has now gone increasingly viral on social media.

A fan carrying an Indian flag was dragged from the stands and treated brutally during the AUS vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 encounter on February 22 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The video of the same has now gone increasingly viral on social media.

As seen in the video, a security personnel could be seen holding the fan by his collar and snatching the flag away while another official dragged him by his jacket and took him out of the stands.

Watch the video of the incident below.

Reports in the media further suggest that the fan was detained and beaten by security officials. However, there hasn’t been any official response yet about the incident from the authorities.

[**Note- Cricxtasy can’t confirm the authenticity of the video. The copy will be updated if and when there is any development.]

ALSO READ:

Indian flag controversy in Champions Trophy 2025

Notably, the incident happened just days after another controversy surrounding the Indian flag. The tricolour was seemingly missing at the National Stadium in Karachi prior to the star of the ICC event while it hoisted the flags of other participating nations.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) later clarified that the flags of all participating nations are being displayed at stadiums during the Champions Trophy matches held in the country. They highlighted India’s decision to decline playing in Pakistan and instead select Dubai as their venue as the primary reason.

However, the controversy was resolved when the Indian flag was raised during the opening match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi.

Meanwhile, the hosts and defending champions Pakistan are already out of the ICC event after losing their first two games against New Zealand and India respectively.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

AUS vs ENG
Champions Trophy 2025
Lahore Stadium

